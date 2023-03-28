Salary of Indian cricketers: Know the salary of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jadeja, Bumrah, Gill, SKY

Know the salary of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jadeja, Bumrah, Gill, SKY

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday (March 26) announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India for the 2022-23 season. It is to be noted that BCCI’s contracts for Indian cricketers has been divided into four grades – A+, A, B, and C and each grade has a different payment structure. Players in A+ category earn annual salary of Rs 7 crore, while players in A, B and C categories earn Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja is the biggest gainer as he has been placed in Grade A+ alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and explosive middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav have been promoted in new central contracts.

Young opener Shubman Gill has also been promoted for hi good performance with the bat. On the other hand, KL Rahul has been demoted from A grade to B.

Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Chahar have been dropped from the central contract.

Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan are the new entrants in the list.

Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel are kept in the Grade A category.

Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubhman Gill have been named in Grade B category.

Sanju Samson, Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh and KS Bharat have been named in Grade C.