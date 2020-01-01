Sakshi Dhoni's rings in New Year 2020 with an internet-winning caption for her 'man' MS Dhoni

Former India skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi welcomed 2020 with open arms.

Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with her husband and captioned it “2020 with this man”.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh and Windies series as well.

The former skipper flew in from Dubai on Tuesday (December 31) to celebrate the New Year's Eve with his family in Ranchi after spending his Christmas abroad.

Every week there are new speculations regarding Dhoni's future, however, the man himself finally spoke about it last month.

During a promotional event in Mumbai, MSD answered a few questions and gave an update on his future on Wednesday (November 27). Dhoni answered the most popular question and said in hindi, "January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)".

KXIP head coach Anil Kumble also claimed that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman's performances during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be important for him to make a comeback into India's T20 World Cup squad.

“It’s all about how MS (Dhoni) goes about the IPL and if at all the Indian team believes that they need this services for the World Cup then from there on he may be a part of the team. But we will have to wait and see,” he said.