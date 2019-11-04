Sakshi Dhoni's heartwarming response to Hardik Pandya's post about missing MS Dhoni and Ziva

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya posted a throwback photograph of him and former India skipper MS Dhoni holding Ziva Dhoni's hand in a crowd of people out in public.

Pandya shared this photograph on his social media accounts and expressed his thoughts on how he is missing both, MS and his daughter Ziva.

"Miss the little one (and the big guy too) ", he wrote in his post.

This post attracted a lot of attraction as fans got emotions over the absence of MSD from the national side since August. Even Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the wife of MS Dhoni, got involved in it.

Sakshi took to Instagram and responded to Hardik's post and invited the all-rounder over to Ranchi as well.

She also reminded Hardik that he should not forget that he has a home in Ranchi too.

"Awww Hardik Pandya, you know you have a home in Ranchi too, right?", Sakshi's reply read.

As far as cricket goes, speculations around MS Dhoni's future in international cricket are not ending soon. As for Hardik, his injury has become a cause of concern for the senior national team.

Hardik is expected to be out of action for at least 3-4 months and is likely to return during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Notably, Hardik hasn't played for India since the T20I series against South Africa.