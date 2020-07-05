Sakshi Dhoni's heartwarming post for MS Dhoni on their 10th wedding anniversary leaves fans emotional; see pics

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Sakshi Singh Rawat on Saturday.

It was today back in 2010 when MS and Sakshi tied the holy knot in Dehradun.

However, the news of their marriage took the whole nation by surprise as the pair organized their wedding without letting too many people know about it.

Since then, the couple is widely considered as goals by many. It was then on February 6, 2015, when Dhoni and Sakshi welcomed their baby daughter, Ziva.

To celebrate this special day, Sakshi dedicated a heartwarming post on social media and shared some equally eye-catching moments she has sept with her hubby 'Mahi' and her daughter so far.

While calling their relationship as "a team work", Sakshi also thanked "all the loving fans", without whom the journey would be bland according to her.

"Walking together for 10 years has been a team work . Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer."

"Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those! Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love!" she wrote on Instagram.

Their followers also got involved in the comment section as they congratulated the couple on this special day.