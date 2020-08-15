Sakshi Dhoni reacts as MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

Former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15) and wife Sakshi Dhoni extended her love and support on this decision.

Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired"

Reacting to this post, Sakhi dropped got involved in the comment section of the post and dropped a heart and praying emoji.

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD did not feature for the Men In Blue.

During his break from cricket, the 39-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will be in action with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.