Sakshi Dhoni opens up on marrying 'cricketer' MSD, says people 'tend to judge you'

When one thinks that the life of cricketers and the people around them is all of fame and money, no one really understands the constant scrutiny the people are under. From being in front of the camera in every step they take, to being mentioned in the media, to even extended periods of travel away from family, a lot goes in when a lady marries a cricketer.

Talking about the same is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni. The lady has come out and spoken about the challenges that cricketers' wives have to go through.

Sakshi, who travels with her husband for the CSK games, used to do the same when the wicketkeeper was an active international cricketer. Drawing comparisons between the life of a cricketer's wife and those of other professions, Sakshi stated how much she had to adapt in order to ensure that their husbands remain stress-free.

"We are proud because they are where they are because they've been chosen out of billions of people and they are the in the game that people love, especially in India," she said in a video posted by Chennai Super Kings on YouTube.

"General life changes when you get married and your husband goes to an office. But our husbands go to play sports. So I think you just have to adapt and change according to how they expect you to be and not just sort of stress them out," Sakshi added.

Sakshi also spoke about privacy being one of the biggest challenges and she admitted that there's little to no private space outside when they even go out to hang with their friends.

"You don't have your private space and you cannot be like how you are basically in front of cameras right now. Some people are comfortable in front of the camera, some people are not. And especially with the public, they tend to judge you, especially when you are a cricketer's wife. Even when you are doing something like hanging out with friends and they do talk," she asserted.

