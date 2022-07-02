Sakshi Dhoni gives fans glimpse of MS Dhoni on her Instagram story as couple arrives in London, see pic

Sakshi Dhoni gives fans a glimpse of MS Dhoni as couple arrive in London

MS Dhoni may not play for India anymore, but that doesn't stop his fans from trying to get a glimpse of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman. Recently, Sakshi Dhoni shared a picture of her husband MS Dhoni on one of her Instagram stories, which had the fans of MSD all excited.

Going by the stories posted by Sakshi, the couple have arrived in London, and as always the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain can be seen sporting his lovely smile in the snap.

Dhoni can be seen dressed in an ocean-blue shirt, which he paired along with black jeans and a dark blue jacket.

As soon as Sakshi Dhoni shared the picture of her hubby on her Instagram story, the picture started to go viral all over social media, given just how rarely fans get to see Dhoni in the public eye, after his retirement from international cricket.

Check MS Dhoni's viral pic from London here:

Dhoni's fandom knows no boundaries, and every time he steps out in public, the legendary batsman manages to catch the attention of his fans.

According to recent reports, Dhoni is suffering from an issue in his knee, and despite being one of the wealthiest cricketers in the world, rather than going for treatment to one of the doctors, he is undergoing treatment from a vaidya in Ranchi.

It has been learnt that Dhoni paid a visit to an ayurvedic doctor in Ranchi, called Vaidya Bandhan Singh Kharwar, who caters to his patients while sitting beneath a tree. The physician is known to use wild plants to heal illnesses. For his treatment, Dhoni was charged Rs 40 for a single dosage of medication.

According to IANS, Vaidya said, "Dhoni comes like a normal patient without any pomp. He has no pride in being a celebrity. However, now every four days, the news of Dhoni’s arrival gathers his fans here. So now he sits in his car while his medicine is administered to him."