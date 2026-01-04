Saina Nehwal 'supports' BCCI's decision to ask KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman

India's badminton legend Saina Nehwal has come out in support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision to ask Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Saina Nehwal, Olympic medallist and Indian badminton legend, has come out in support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision to ask Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer, Mustafizur Rahman, for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). For those unversed, Mustafizur was picked by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore for the next season of IPL in the recent mini auction. However, it sparked a major controversy due to concerns over human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Nehwal, who was recently present at the 7th edition of the Ekal Run Marathon, took the opportunity to highlight the importance of promoting sports initiatives across the country. While talking to reporters, Nehwal said, ''The decision taken by the association should be considered final, and I support it.

Earlier, BCCI instructed KKR to release Mustafizur, and secretary Devajit Saikia told news agency ANI that the Indian cricketing body has asked KKR to release the Bangladeshi pacer amid 'recent developments'. BCCI also assured that if the 'franchise asks for any replacement, they will be allowed a replacement'.

''BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,'' BCCI's statement for KKR.

For those late to the story, Rahman drew significant attention after KKR acquired him for a record Rs 9.20 crore at the December mini-auction, making him the highest-paid Bangladeshi cricketer in IPL history. He was purchased from a starting bid of Rs 2 crore amid a fierce bidding war between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals.