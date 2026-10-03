Saim Ayub’s baby celebration after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes viral

Within a few minutes of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan match getting underway, Saim Ayub’s gesture after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi caught the attention of many.

India and Pakistan's much-awaited Asian Games 2026 final is currently underway and the match is already in the news. Yes, you read it right! Within a few minutes of the match's commencement, one incident from the gold medal match is trending on social media. It was when Saim Ayub dismissed Indian young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at 15, and the Pakistani spinner gave him a baby gesture.

Sooryavanshi's wicket fell on the first ball of the third over when the young Indian batting sensation was playing at 15.

Take a look

Saim Ayub mocked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi



And then, in the very same over, Abhishek Sharma smashed him for:



6 4 4 pic.twitter.com/e0Xxx5BYYd — Niraj Kumar Kushwaha (@Nirajku11362609) October 3, 2026

In the same over, Abhishek Sharma punished Saim Ayub with two boundaries and a maximum, taking India's total to 43 in just three overs. After this, Saim Ayub became meme fodder on social media as Indian cricket fans heavily trolled him for his 'over-confident' celebration.

One social media user wrote, ''Saim Ayub forgot to open his hands to take catches after giving a send-off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.'' ''Abhishek Sharma gives Saim Ayub the “belt treatment” after his celebration mocking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,'' wrote another.

A third user wrote, ''so pakistan can't do anything with bat and ball, but they are Always prepare for dustbin celebration in every match either it is Asian games or other.''

SHAMEFUL CELEBRATION BY SAIM AYUB ON VAIBHAV'S WICKET



- Saim, vaibhav sooryavanshi is your father don't forget it



- so pakistan can't do anything with bat and ball but they are Always prepare for dustbin celebration in every match either it is Asian games or other… pic.twitter.com/2Cx9jjgol6 — VK (@Aur_vicky) October 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, Indian batters are dominating over Pakistan as the score after 10 overs stood at 114/3 with Ishan Kishan and Iyer at the crease.