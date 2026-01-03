Sai Sudharsan to miss remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what we know so far

Sai Sudharsan sustained an injury while taking a run during a recent match against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sai Sudharsan, star batter from Tamil Nadu, is likely to miss the remainder of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 due to a rib fracture, which he suffered during a match against Madhya Pradesh in Ahmedabad on December 26. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is expected to be out of action for over a month. He sustained this injury while diving for a run during his fifty. In fact, he also missed the next two games against Karnataka and Jharkhand.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, Sudharsan came to CoE on December 29, and a scan revealed 'a slender', undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib. Although Sudharsan might miss the remainder of the VHT while recovering from the injury, he is expected to return to action during the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

''Sai is undertaking lower body strength and conditioning work with appropriate protection to the injured rib to facilitate healing, and he has responded well to the program. Upper body training will be introduced once acute symptoms settle over the next seven to ten days, following which he will be gradually progressed into a structured upper body strength and conditioning program,'' CoE report said.

For those unversed, Sai Sudharsan has so far played six Test matches, scoring 302 runs at an average of 27.45. He has also played three ODI games and one T20I.

Sudharsan's team, Tamil Nadu, is currently sixth in their group with one win in four games. Tamil Nadu is yet to play matches against Rajasthan, Tripura, and Kerala.

(With ANI inputs)