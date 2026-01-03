FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Magh Mela 2026: Thousands of devotees take first holy dip at Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam, CM Yogi extend wishes

Sai Sudharsan to miss remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what we know so far

Who is Kyrylo Budanov? Ukraine's new Chief of Staff amidst Zelenskyy-Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan, his daring operations against Russia include...

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Air quality improves to 'poor', national capital wakes up to chilly morning; check area-wise AQI

BCCI to unveil India's ODI squad for New Zealand series today, Rishabh Pant's future in focus

Indore contaminated water tragedy: More than 200 hospitalised, MP CM suspends two officials

Nepal airport accident: Plane carrying 55 skids off at Bhadrapur runway, chilling video surfaces

Bank Holiday on January 3: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: New four-lane highway, built with cost of Rs 700 crore, to connect two national highways in THIS district, name is...

Gold, silver prices today, January 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Magh Mela 2026: Thousands of devotees take first holy dip at Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam, CM Yogi extend wishes

Magh Mela 2026: Thousands of devotees take first holy dip at Prayagraj’s Triveni

Sai Sudharsan to miss remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what we know so far

Sai Sudharsan to miss remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy? Know in detail

BCCI to unveil India's ODI squad for New Zealand series today, Rishabh Pant's future in focus

BCCI to unveil India's ODI squad for New Zealand series today, Rishabh Pant...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Sai Sudharsan to miss remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what we know so far

Sai Sudharsan sustained an injury while taking a run during a recent match against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 10:28 AM IST

Sai Sudharsan to miss remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what we know so far
Sai Sudharsan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sai Sudharsan, star batter from Tamil Nadu, is likely to miss the remainder of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 due to a rib fracture, which he suffered during a match against Madhya Pradesh in Ahmedabad on December 26. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is expected to be out of action for over a month. He sustained this injury while diving for a run during his fifty. In fact, he also missed the next two games against Karnataka and Jharkhand.

 

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, Sudharsan came to CoE on December 29, and a scan revealed 'a slender', undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib. Although Sudharsan might miss the remainder of the VHT while recovering from the injury, he is expected to return to action during the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

 

''Sai is undertaking lower body strength and conditioning work with appropriate protection to the injured rib to facilitate healing, and he has responded well to the program. Upper body training will be introduced once acute symptoms settle over the next seven to ten days, following which he will be gradually progressed into a structured upper body strength and conditioning program,'' CoE report said.

 

For those unversed, Sai Sudharsan has so far played six Test matches, scoring 302 runs at an average of 27.45. He has also played three ODI games and one T20I.

 

Sudharsan's team, Tamil Nadu, is currently sixth in their group with one win in four games. Tamil Nadu is yet to play matches against Rajasthan, Tripura, and Kerala.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Magh Mela 2026: Thousands of devotees take first holy dip at Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam, CM Yogi extend wishes
Magh Mela 2026: Thousands of devotees take first holy dip at Prayagraj’s Triveni
Sai Sudharsan to miss remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what we know so far
Sai Sudharsan to miss remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy? Know in detail
Who is Kyrylo Budanov? Ukraine's new Chief of Staff amidst Zelenskyy-Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan, his daring operations against Russia include...
Zelenskyy announces spy cheif Kyrylo Budanov as chief of staff
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Air quality improves to 'poor', national capital wakes up to chilly morning; check area-wise AQI
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Air quality improves to 'poor', national capital wakes
BCCI to unveil India's ODI squad for New Zealand series today, Rishabh Pant's future in focus
BCCI to unveil India's ODI squad for New Zealand series today, Rishabh Pant...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...
New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement