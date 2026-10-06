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Sahibzada Farhan gets Pakistan T20I captaincy again: What happened to Salman Ali Agha?

Sahibzada Farhan will continue as Pakistan’s T20I captain after leading the side at the Asian Games, while Salman Ali Agha has been dropped from the Sri Lanka T20I series, starting October 9.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

Sahibzada Farhan gets Pakistan T20I captaincy again: What happened to Salman Ali Agha?
Farhan gets T20I charge again as Salman Agha dropped. (AI-Generated)
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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced its squads for the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series, featuring England and Sri Lanka. Opener Sahibzada Farhan, who led the Men in Green in the recently concluded Asian Games 2026, has again been named the skipper of the Pakistani side for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to lead the ODI squad in the tri-series.

In the 3-match T20I series, all the games will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, starting October 9. Talking about the tri-series, the opening three matches will again be played at the same venue before the tournament moves to Lahore for the remaining league matches and the final.

Pakistan's squad for T20I series vs Sri Lanka

Sahibzada Farhan (C)

Khawaja Nafay (WK)

Abdul Samad

Abrar Ahmed

Arafat Minhas

Fakhar Zaman

Hasan Nawaz

Maaz Sadaqat

Mohammad Salman Mirza

Muhammad Imran Randhawa

Naseem Shah

Razaullah

Saim Ayub

Shadab Khan

Sufiyan Moqim

What happened to Salman Ali Agha?

It seems that the PCB has now handed Sahibzada Farhan the captaincy in the T20I format, looking ahead to the 2028 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha, who has led Pakistan in 50 T20I games, winning 31 of them, has not even been included in the T20I squad against Sri Lanka.

Notably, he was also among the players who were sent home during the England tour; however, the PCB has not linked that incident to his removal as skipper from the T20 side.

Pakistan's squad for ODI tri-series

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C)

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (WK)

Saad Baig (WK)

Abrar Ahmed

Arafat Minhas

Babar Azam

Faheem Ashraf

Fakhar Zaman

Hasan Nawaz

Haris Rauf

Naseem Shah

Razaullah

Saim Ayub

Salman Ali Agha

Shadab Khan

Sufiyan Moqim

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