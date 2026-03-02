FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel Defense Forces target Hezbollah, kill Intelligence chief in drone attack in Beirut

Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list of shortlisted Pakistani players

Explained: Why Israeli stock market soars amid death and devastation? Will Tehran get advantage if US-Iran War is prolonged?

Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has slightly improved'

Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cleric, will he replace Khamenei?

Stock market holiday on Holi 2026: Will NSE and BSE shut on March 3 or 4? Check here

'Not endless, regime change war but...': US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reveals 'decisive' objectives amid conflict with Iran

US-Iran War: Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Trump replace Islamic regime with Pahlavi rule? Can deposed king’s son return in democratic set up?

Petrol, diesel prices today: Know how rising crude oil prices will affect rates in India

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh, dies days after being injured in US-Israel attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list of shortlisted Pakistani players

Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family: Meet his wife and 6 children

Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has slightly improved'

Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family: Meet his wife and 6 children

In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed

In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan, has Palm Jumeirah views, is worth Rs 100 crore

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list of shortlisted Pakistani players

The initial longlist for The Hundred 2026 men's auction included 63 Pakistani players, which has been reduced to just 14. Check out the full list here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 11:14 PM IST

Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list of shortlisted Pakistani players
The 2026 edition of The Hundred will begin on July 21
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan's star opener who scored two centuries and is the current leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 despite the team's exit in the Super 8 round, is not included in the longlist of the men's players put forward by teams for The Hundred 2026 auction. Initially, 63 Pakistani players were included, but the number has come down to just 14 after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released the longlist.

 

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf, who missed out of the Pakistani squad for the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, has been shortlisted for the men's auction.

 

Full list of Pakistani players who will go under the hammer for The Hundred 2026 Auction

 

As per ESPNCricinfo, the list of 14 Pakistani players who are shortlisted for the men's auction includes:

 

Haris Rauf

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shadab Khan

Abrar Ahmed

Saim Ayub

Usman Tariq

Mohammad Nawaz

Naseem Shah

Mohammad Amir

Zaman Khan

Usama Mir

Imad Wasim

Akif Javed

Salman Mirza

 

On the other hand, the women's longlist includes just two Pakistani players, who are Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal. The auction will be held in Piccadilly in London on March 11 for the women's edition and on March 12 for the men's edition.

 

For those unversed, there have been reports recently which claimed that four out of eight franchises in The Hundred, which are partly owned by the IPL-linked teams, were not interested in signing any Pakistani player. These teams are Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Sunrisers Leeds, and Southern Brave.

 

Later, ECB and The Hundred jointly issued a statement regarding the upcoming auction and said, ''All eight teams commit to selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability, and the needs of each team. The ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination, and has regulations in place to take robust action to tackle any such conduct. Players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality.''

 

The Hundred 2026 will commence on July 21 and will conclude on August 16.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israel Defense Forces target Hezbollah, kill Intelligence chief in drone attack in Beirut
Israel Defense Forces target Hezbollah, kill Intelligence chief in drone attack
Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list of shortlisted Pakistani players
Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list
Explained: Why Israeli stock market soars amid death and devastation? Will Tehran get advantage if US-Iran War is prolonged?
Explained: Why Israeli stock market soars amid death and devastation?
Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has slightly improved'
Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has...'
Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cleric, will he replace Khamenei?
Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cle
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family: Meet his wife and 6 children
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed
Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan, has Palm Jumeirah views, is worth Rs 100 crore
Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan
From Virat Kohli's 82 vs Pakistan to Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 vs WI: Team India's epic T20 World Cup knocks
From Kohli 82 vs Pakistan to Samson unbeaten 97 vs WI: Team India's epic T20 WC
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor: Indian celebs with luxurious homes in Dubai
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement