Sahibzada Farhan excluded from The Hundred 2026 Auction: Check full list of shortlisted Pakistani players

The initial longlist for The Hundred 2026 men's auction included 63 Pakistani players, which has been reduced to just 14. Check out the full list here.

Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan's star opener who scored two centuries and is the current leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 despite the team's exit in the Super 8 round, is not included in the longlist of the men's players put forward by teams for The Hundred 2026 auction. Initially, 63 Pakistani players were included, but the number has come down to just 14 after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released the longlist.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf, who missed out of the Pakistani squad for the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, has been shortlisted for the men's auction.

Full list of Pakistani players who will go under the hammer for The Hundred 2026 Auction

As per ESPNCricinfo, the list of 14 Pakistani players who are shortlisted for the men's auction includes:

Haris Rauf

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shadab Khan

Abrar Ahmed

Saim Ayub

Usman Tariq

Mohammad Nawaz

Naseem Shah

Mohammad Amir

Zaman Khan

Usama Mir

Imad Wasim

Akif Javed

Salman Mirza

On the other hand, the women's longlist includes just two Pakistani players, who are Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal. The auction will be held in Piccadilly in London on March 11 for the women's edition and on March 12 for the men's edition.

For those unversed, there have been reports recently which claimed that four out of eight franchises in The Hundred, which are partly owned by the IPL-linked teams, were not interested in signing any Pakistani player. These teams are Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Sunrisers Leeds, and Southern Brave.

Later, ECB and The Hundred jointly issued a statement regarding the upcoming auction and said, ''All eight teams commit to selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability, and the needs of each team. The ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination, and has regulations in place to take robust action to tackle any such conduct. Players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality.''

The Hundred 2026 will commence on July 21 and will conclude on August 16.