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Sahibzada Farhan creates history, breaks Abhishek Sharma’s record during T20I series against Sri Lanka

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan has created history by breaking Abhishek Sharma’s record during the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. His impressive run-scoring performance has put him in the spotlight, marking a major milestone in T20 International cricket.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 05:27 PM IST

Sahibzada Farhan creates history, breaks Abhishek Sharma’s record during T20I series against Sri Lanka
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Pakistan's captain Sahibzada Farhan has etched his name into T20I history by establishing a remarkable record for the highest run aggregate in a three-match bilateral series among Full Members. Despite Pakistan's disappointing eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in the third and final encounter at Rawalpindi, Farhan accumulated an impressive 238 runs throughout the series, according to the ICC website.

Farhan's outstanding performance included his third successive fifty-plus score—a brilliant 76 runs from 47 deliveries—which propelled his series total to 238 runs. This achievement surpassed India's Abhishek Sharma, who had previously held the record with 229 runs against Afghanistan earlier in the year.

The rankings for this prestigious milestone continue with New Zealand's Colin Munro in third place, having amassed 223 runs against West Indies during the 2023-24 series. Australia's David Warner follows with 217 runs against Sri Lanka in 2019, while Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai rounds out the top five with 204 runs against Ireland in 2019.

At the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka successfully chased Pakistan's total of 168/8, requiring just 17 balls to spare. Kusal Mendis spearheaded the successful pursuit with a dynamic 87 runs off 47 balls, earning him the Player of the Match accolade.

Although Pakistan suffered this defeat, it proved inconsequential to the series outcome, as the hosts had already clinched the series through commanding victories in the opening two matches. Pakistan triumphed by four wickets in the first T20I on October 9 and by 82 runs in the second on October 11, before Sri Lanka secured their sole victory with an eight-wicket win on October 13.

Following the match, Farhan reflected on Pakistan's consistent tactical approach throughout the series, expressing his commitment to sustaining his exceptional form and maintaining high performance standards.

"The way we set a superb target in the first two matches, today also we had the same plan, but it's cricket; anything can happen. The effort is to stay consistent. When I perform well, I'm even more focused to do well in the next match. It's cricket; you're not always in form. So I'm looking to make the most of it," he said, as per the ICC website.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis commended his team's enhanced bowling and fielding capabilities, alongside the stellar batting contributions from Kamindu Mendis and himself, which proved decisive in their eight-wicket triumph.

"We bowled really well today in the middle period. The fielding was better too, and the batting was excellent. Kamindu (Mendis) batted really well after the Powerplay. He played his natural game, and I did too. We did really well in all three departments," he said. 

Also read| IND vs WI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make India’s playing XI for 4th T20I? Teenager’s Instagram post goes viral

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