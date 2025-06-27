The young cricketer's experience has certainly not been a straightforward one. Numerous setbacks plagued the Mumbai batter as he transitioned from being seen as the next big star to being ousted from his own state team.

Prithvi Shaw's journey has been full of thrilling highs and heartbreaking lows in the cruel and frequently merciless world of competitive cricket, where natural skill alone is insufficient. After being heralded as Sachin Tendulkar's heir, he was disappointed to be left out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad because of his weight. The young cricketer's experience has certainly not been a straightforward one. Numerous setbacks plagued the Mumbai batter as he transitioned from being seen as the next big star to being ousted from his own state team.

However, during a moment of introspection, Shaw revealed that a few encouraging words from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar may have rekindled the fading flame of his passion for the game.

“Sachin sir knows about my journey. Arjun (Tendulkar) and I have been friends since we were 8 or 9. We grew up playing together, and Sir has seen me up close since then. We spoke just two months ago at MIG while he was training. When you drift away, you need that mentor who can reignite that spark. He still believes in me,” Shaw told News24.

For Shaw, who has faced criticism for his inadequate fitness and lack of discipline, Tendulkar's unwavering confidence served as a crucial support. When many believed his career had come to an end, the cricketing icon's words transcended mere advice – they were a powerful reminder of Shaw's past greatness and the potential that still resided within him.

“When things go awry and you drift away, you need that mentor, who can light a spark into you. He still believes in me. He said, 'Prithvi, I still believe in you, and I'll continue to do so'. Even today, he tells me 'Sahi track pe aa ja, jaise pehle tha' (Come back on the same track as earlier). You still have 13-14 years ahead of you. Everything is possible,” he revealed.

Shaw last represented India in July 2021, but he remained a contender until January 2022, when he was included in the squad for the T20Is against New Zealand, although he did not get the opportunity to play. Since then, Shaw has focused on domestic cricket. He achieved a remarkable score of 379 against Assam in a Ranji Trophy match and had a strong start with Northamptonshire in August 2023, hitting 244 and following it up with another century. However, things began to decline after that.

Recently, he participated in the Mumbai T20 league but could only manage one notable innings. Nevertheless, Shaw is determined not to give up and has returned to rigorous training. He has shed some weight and is committed to regaining the fitness level he had in 2018.

