Cricket

SAFF Championship 2023: When and where to watch India vs Lebanon semifinal game live?

Here’s the streaming and telecast details of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal match between India and Lebanon.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:21 PM IST

The ongoing Bangabandhu SAFF Championship has been hailed as one of the most fiercely contested editions in the tournament's history, and the intense clash between India and Kuwait was a true testament to this claim.

Although it ended in heartbreak for the Blue Tigers, who seemed destined for a well-deserved triumph until an unfortunate own goal by Anwar Ali resulted in a draw, head coach Igor Stimac reassured that the outcome has not dampened the team's morale in any way.

“We are improving from game to game. We have a great mood whenever we step out on the training pitch,” said Stimac. “We knew that some time or the other, we were going to concede a goal. We didn’t expect it would happen with an own goal in the last minute. But that’s part of football, and you need to accept it.”

There was an abundance of drama both on and off the pitch during the final 10 minutes of the game. This intense period witnessed the issuance of three red cards, with two being given to India's players (Stimac and Rahim Ali) and one to Kuwait's player (Hamad Al-Qallaf). Adding to the excitement, a late equalizer prompted the visitors' bench to erupt in theatrical celebrations, accompanied by aggressive gestures directed towards the Indian dugout. Stimac regarded the West Asians' behavior as a significant moral triumph.

“The important thing is that we dominated Kuwait in all aspects of the game. So, I’m really happy with the boys. We are now preparing for the semi-finals, and everything is going to be okay and in place there,” said the former Croatia international.

The Blue Tigers have moved on from that previous result, and their sole concentration is now on the upcoming semi-final against Lebanon on Saturday. Having already encountered the Cedars twice in the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar earlier this month, including a face-off in the final, India will approach this clash with a sense of assurance, while also aiming to deliver a flawless performance.

Live Streaming Details

When will the match between Lebanon and India be played?

The match between Lebanon and India will be played on Saturday, the 1st of July. The kick-off time for the game is 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the game between Lebanon and India be telecasted in India?

The game between Lebanon and India in the SAFF Championship 2023 will be telecasted live on DD Bharati.

Where will the game between Lebanon and India be live streamed in India?

The game between Lebanon and India in the SAFF Championship 2023 will be streamed live on FanCode.

