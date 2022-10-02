"Safar jari hai": Mohammed Shami hits nets after recovering from Covid-19- WATCH

Mohammed Shami bowls at full flow in nets

Team India is in a tricky situation with the T20 World Cup coming in less than a month. Ravindra Jadeja, the team's finest all-rounder, is already recovering from a knee injury, while Jasprit Bumrah is the most recent addition to the list. Although coach Rahul Dravid has told fans that the bowler would recuperate in time for the showpiece event, which begins on October 16 in Australia, sources indicate that the possibilities of that happening are low.

However, not all is terrible since Mohammed Shami, who was affected with Covid, has returned to action. The seamer was originally scheduled to play in India's three-match T20I series against Australia, but he was forced to withdraw at the last minute and was replaced by Umesh Yadav.

Shami shared a video of him toiling at the nets on Instagram, in which the bowler can be seen knocking the stumps. “Safar jari hai (The journey is on),” the pacer wrote.

Shami, who is not part of India's T20 World Cup squad, will travel with the team as a reserve. With Bumrah out, Shami may be a suitable option for the pacer.

Shami and Bumrah were both left out of India's Asia Cup team, when the Men in Blue were defeated by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While Shami was not considered, Bumrah, along with Harshal Patel, was rehabilitating from an injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

India's T20 World Cup campaign will begin on October 23 in Melbourne against archrival Pakistan.

