Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

"Safar jari hai": Mohammed Shami hits nets after recovering from Covid-19- WATCH

Mohammed Shami shared a video of him toiling in the nets on Instagram, in which the bowler can be seen knocking the stumps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

Mohammed Shami bowls at full flow in nets

Team India is in a tricky situation with the T20 World Cup coming in less than a month. Ravindra Jadeja, the team's finest all-rounder, is already recovering from a knee injury, while Jasprit Bumrah is the most recent addition to the list. Although coach Rahul Dravid has told fans that the bowler would recuperate in time for the showpiece event, which begins on October 16 in Australia, sources indicate that the possibilities of that happening are low.

However, not all is terrible since Mohammed Shami, who was affected with Covid, has returned to action. The seamer was originally scheduled to play in India's three-match T20I series against Australia, but he was forced to withdraw at the last minute and was replaced by Umesh Yadav.

Shami shared a video of him toiling at the nets on Instagram, in which the bowler can be seen knocking the stumps. “Safar jari hai (The journey is on),” the pacer wrote.

 

Shami, who is not part of India's T20 World Cup squad, will travel with the team as a reserve. With Bumrah out, Shami may be a suitable option for the pacer.

Shami and Bumrah were both left out of India's Asia Cup team, when the Men in Blue were defeated by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While Shami was not considered, Bumrah, along with Harshal Patel, was rehabilitating from an injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

India's T20 World Cup campaign will begin on October 23 in Melbourne against archrival Pakistan.

READ| ‘His only job now’: Rishabh Pant mocked for signing autographs, taking selfies at Barsapara stadium in Assam

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Guns & Gulaabs, Soup, Scoop, Rana Naidu: A look at upcoming series on Netflix India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka Bank launches new campaign ‘KBL Utsav’ to avail offers on home, car and gold loans
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.