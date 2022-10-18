Saeed Anwar wants Pakistan to play in neutral venue in ODI World Cup 2023 after BCCI's decision on Asia Cup

Saeed Anwar

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar is livid with the BCCI's decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. The BCCI secretary as well as ACC president Jay Shah has claimed that the Asia Cup next year will not be held in Pakistan and a neutral venue will be chosen.

Here's what he was quoted as saying to reporters after the 91st BCCI AGM:

"For Pakistan, we have stated policy that we need government clearance. As far as Asia Cup is concerned, which is supposed to be held in Pakistan next year, it will take place at a neutral venue."

The statement has not gone well in Pakistan and legendary opening Saeed Anwar has slammed the BCCI and called for next year's ODI World Cup to be shifted to a neutral venue.

"When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI's problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year. #PAKvIND #Cricket," Anwar tweeted.

Pakistan has not hosted the Asia Cup since 2008 and that was also the last time they hosted a multi-nation event. India's last bilateral tour to Pakistan was in 2006 where they played 3 Test matches and 5 ODIs.