'Sad day for me': Ravi Shastri reacts upon Virat Kohli's call to relinquish Test captaincy

Virat Kohli's stint as Test skipper of the Indian cricket team came to an end, as he announced his decision to step down as skipper of the team in the longest format on Saturday. When he took over the mantle from MS Dhoni, Kohli had big shoes to fill, however, he carved out a niche of his own as a true leader.

Virat Kohli, together with head coach Ravi Shastri helped India reach the top of ICC Test rankings and the Men in Blues also reached the final of the World Test Championship last year. No wonder, when Virat announced his decision to relinquish Test captaincy, Shastri was also taken aback by the move.

As wishes poured in from all quarters for Kohli, Ravi Shastri wrote that he felt a bit 'sad' as he and Kohli had forged the current Indian team together.

Here is Ravi Shastri's Twitter post for Virat Kohli:

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team we built together - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022

"Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team we built together," wrote Shastri on Twitter along with a selfie of him beside Kohli.

The Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era came to an end earlier last year as Shastri's tenure as head coach of the team came to an end after a mediocre performance from the team at the ICC T20I World Cup in UAE. The Men in Blue lost their opening two games to Pakistan and New Zealand and were subsequently eliminated from the 'Super 12' stage itself.

Earlier, Kohli had already announced his decision to step down as the T20I skipper ahead of the World Cup, and he was sacked as the ODI skipper by the BCCI in December last year.