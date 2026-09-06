FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kharge slams PM Modi over his SRCC visit: 'Yet another political campaign'

Kharge slams PM Modi over SRCC visit: 'Another political campaign'

Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu's 'GOAT performance' wins praise; netizens find her 'more convincing' than Alia Bhatt: 'Alpha could never give me THIS'

Gandhari: Taapsee wins praise; netizens find her 'more convincing' than Alia

Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in Pakistan cricket?

Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in PAK cricket

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in Pakistan cricket?

Pakistan cricket is facing growing turmoil after a series of major developments, including coaches being sacked, key stars being axed and players’ phones being seized. Here’s a closer look at the decisions, internal investigation and the controversy surrounding Pakistan cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in Pakistan cricket?
AI-generated image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken the mobile phones of several players from the national team while they are in London. This surprising action comes as board officials are carrying out an internal investigation during the team's Test tour of England.

Confiscating personal devices has added to the chaos of a challenging series for the visitors. According to a report from 365 News, the board is looking into something, but the specifics are unclear.

With the third and final Test set to start at Edgbaston on 9 September, off-field issues continue to distract the team from their on-field preparations.

This unusual action in London reportedly happened without any explanation

Reports indicate that board officials took the players' mobile phones while the team was in London between matches. The phones are likely to stay with the board as they continue their investigation into off-field issues and internal discipline.

Typically, under International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, players must hand over their smartphones on match days before entering the dressing room to avoid unauthorized contact. However, taking personal phones during a break between matches is quite rare. Although the PCB has not issued an official statement, this action suggests there are serious concerns about discipline and information leaks within the team.

Can the cricket board really take phones like this?

Cricket boards and the ICC can confiscate a player's mobile phone, but only in special situations. This usually occurs during active anti-corruption investigations.

These investigations involve retrieving data, searching for deleted messages, or finding secret communications with bookmakers. While the authorities cannot physically force a player to give up their phone, not cooperating is seen as an offense in itself.

Team shake-up after tough losses

The phone confiscation comes after a big change in the squad following Pakistan's loss in the Test series with one match left. The team faced a heavy defeat, losing by an innings and 103 runs in the first Test at Leeds, and then suffered another significant loss by 194 runs at Lord's. Pakistan struggled to score 200 runs in three out of their four innings in both matches.

In light of this poor performance, the PCB has dropped seven players from the tour. Senior players like Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been sent home. Imam-ul-Haq's departure has sparked more controversy due to reports about his fitness and injury claims during the Lord's Test.

Coaching changes before the final Test

The administrative changes have also affected the support staff. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul have been let go during the series. White-ball coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke have been brought in to take over coaching duties for the last match.

The new squad now includes several uncapped domestic players along with captain Babar Azam. As the team gets ready for the match at Edgbaston, management has the challenging job of keeping the players focused on restoring their pride and earning World Test Championship points while investigations are ongoing.

Also read| Women's Asia Cup 2026: Wahab Riaz backs Pakistan as ‘best side’ despite record-low 55 against India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Joe Root eyes 7 Sachin Tendulkar Test records: How many can he actually break?
Joe Root eyes 7 Sachin Tendulkar Test records: How many can he actually break?
Kharge slams PM Modi over his SRCC visit: 'Yet another political campaign'
Kharge slams PM Modi over SRCC visit: 'Another political campaign'
Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu's 'GOAT performance' wins praise; netizens find her 'more convincing' than Alia Bhatt: 'Alpha could never give me THIS'
Gandhari: Taapsee wins praise; netizens find her 'more convincing' than Alia
Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in Pakistan cricket?
Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in PAK cricket
Delhi court remands Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody
Delhi court remands Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement