Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in Pakistan cricket?

Pakistan cricket is facing growing turmoil after a series of major developments, including coaches being sacked, key stars being axed and players’ phones being seized. Here’s a closer look at the decisions, internal investigation and the controversy surrounding Pakistan cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken the mobile phones of several players from the national team while they are in London. This surprising action comes as board officials are carrying out an internal investigation during the team's Test tour of England.

Confiscating personal devices has added to the chaos of a challenging series for the visitors. According to a report from 365 News, the board is looking into something, but the specifics are unclear.

With the third and final Test set to start at Edgbaston on 9 September, off-field issues continue to distract the team from their on-field preparations.

This unusual action in London reportedly happened without any explanation

Reports indicate that board officials took the players' mobile phones while the team was in London between matches. The phones are likely to stay with the board as they continue their investigation into off-field issues and internal discipline.

Typically, under International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, players must hand over their smartphones on match days before entering the dressing room to avoid unauthorized contact. However, taking personal phones during a break between matches is quite rare. Although the PCB has not issued an official statement, this action suggests there are serious concerns about discipline and information leaks within the team.

Can the cricket board really take phones like this?

Cricket boards and the ICC can confiscate a player's mobile phone, but only in special situations. This usually occurs during active anti-corruption investigations.

These investigations involve retrieving data, searching for deleted messages, or finding secret communications with bookmakers. While the authorities cannot physically force a player to give up their phone, not cooperating is seen as an offense in itself.

Team shake-up after tough losses

The phone confiscation comes after a big change in the squad following Pakistan's loss in the Test series with one match left. The team faced a heavy defeat, losing by an innings and 103 runs in the first Test at Leeds, and then suffered another significant loss by 194 runs at Lord's. Pakistan struggled to score 200 runs in three out of their four innings in both matches.

In light of this poor performance, the PCB has dropped seven players from the tour. Senior players like Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been sent home. Imam-ul-Haq's departure has sparked more controversy due to reports about his fitness and injury claims during the Lord's Test.

Coaching changes before the final Test

The administrative changes have also affected the support staff. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul have been let go during the series. White-ball coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke have been brought in to take over coaching duties for the last match.

The new squad now includes several uncapped domestic players along with captain Babar Azam. As the team gets ready for the match at Edgbaston, management has the challenging job of keeping the players focused on restoring their pride and earning World Test Championship points while investigations are ongoing.

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