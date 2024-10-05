Twitter
Bigg Boss 18: This actor will enter Salman's show, one show changed his life, kept his second marriage a secret for...

J-K Elections 2024: Exit polls give edge to Congress-NC alliance, BJP likely to win…

Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Pollsters predict major win for Congress, setback for BJP

'Sack him': Sanjay Manjrekar draws flak for controversial 'north ke players' remark on live TV

Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in low-scoring game

Cricket

'Sack him': Sanjay Manjrekar draws flak for controversial 'north ke players' remark on live TV

Manjrekar, known for his candid opinions on Indian cricket, made a misstep while commentating on India's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against New Zealand.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 08:00 PM IST

'Sack him': Sanjay Manjrekar draws flak for controversial 'north ke players' remark on live TV
Renowned former India and Mumbai cricketer, now commentator and media personality, Sanjay Manjrekar once again faced criticism for his remarks during a live broadcast. Manjrekar, known for his candid opinions on Indian cricket, made a misstep while commentating on India's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against New Zealand.

During his commentary for the Hindi broadcast team, the discussion turned to Munish Bali, the fielding coach for the women’s team who had previously worked with the U-19 men’s unit. Manjrekar's co-commentator was highlighting Bali's background as a former cricketer for Punjab before transitioning into his current role as a fielding coach.

“Sorry, meine unko pehechana nahin. North ke players ke saath mere zyaada dhyaan nahin hota. (Sorry, I didn’t recognize him. I don't pay a lot of attention to players from the North),” said Manjrekar.

Manjrekar's comments sparked controversy and drew backlash from viewers and fans. 

Munish Bali, hailing from Patiala, is renowned as one of the most seasoned coaches in Indian cricket. His coaching journey began as the head coach for Punjab's age-group teams, where he honed his skills and expertise. Bali's experience extends to the international stage, notably as the assistant coach for the U-19 World Cup winning team in 2008. This talented squad included exceptional fielders such as Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Manish Pandey.

Furthermore, Bali had the privilege of working alongside VVS Laxman during Laxman's tenure as deputy for Rahul Dravid. Bali served as the fielding coach for the men's senior team during tours to Ireland and New Zealand, contributing his knowledge and guidance to enhance the team's performance.

Manjrekar has faced criticism in the past for his on-air comments, including a controversial remark directed at co-commentator Harsha Bhogle during India's tour of Australia in 2019. Following this incident, he issued an apology for his unprofessional behavior. Most recently, he received backlash for his handling of a special occasion during the toss in a Rajasthan Royals IPL match. 

