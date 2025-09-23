Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

WHO, EU, medical fraternity warns Donald Trump over claim linking paracetamol link with autism, makes BIG statement, 'Available evidence...'

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor fear clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1? Varun Dhawan reveals: 'Hum bas apni film pe..'

Kolkata rains: At least 10 dead, transportation system severely disrupted as 30 flights cancelled, CM Mamta Banerjee blames...

What is Donald Trump's law suit against Wall Street Journal for article over link to Jeffrey Epstein?

Donald Trump makes fresh ceasefire claim in UN speech: 'I ended 7 unendable wars including India and Pakistan'

Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant, ethnic outfit inspiration from Ambani ladies

THIS Ratan Tata-owned company sets up India' first overseas defence manufacturing unit

After Donald Trump's USD 100,000 H-1B fee hike sparks panic in tech industry, IIT-Madras professor makes BIG claim...

Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details

Sachin Tendulkar vs Rahul Dravid: Here's what happened when sons of legends faced off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WHO, EU, medical fraternity warns Donald Trump over claim linking paracetamol link with autism, makes BIG statement, 'Available evidence...'

WHO, EU, medical fraternity warns Donald Trump over claim linking paracetamol li

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor fear clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1? Varun Dhawan reveals: 'Hum bas apni film pe..'

Karan Johar fears clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1

Kolkata rains: At least 10 dead, transportation system severely disrupted as 30 flights cancelled, CM Mamta Banerjee blames...

Kolkata rains: At least 10 dead, transportation system severely disrupted as 30

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Sachin Tendulkar vs Rahul Dravid: Here's what happened when sons of legends faced off

In a recent domestic game, Sachin Tendulkar's son, who is more bowling-centric than his father, scalped the wicket of Rahul Dravid's son. Interestingly, Sachin also dismissed Rahul in a domestic game 22 years ago.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 08:54 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar vs Rahul Dravid: Here's what happened when sons of legends faced off
Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid's sons faced off each other recently
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, is represented the Goa Cricket Association in a K Thimmapaiah Memorial Tournament match on Tuesday, wherein he dismissed Rahul Dravid's son, Samit. The history repeated itself in today's game after 22 long years, as back in September 2003 during the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy in Bengaluru, Sachin claimed Rahul's wicket, and now the same has been done by their next generation.

Goa Cricket Association won the Toss and elected to bat first at the Platinum Oval stadium. The team were bundled out for 338 runs, including a stellar 113-run knock from Lalit Yadav. Batting at number 9, Arjun Tendulkar made 9 runs.

In reply, KSCA XI came out to bat and had a decent start until the first fifty runs. The team collapsed from a solid position of 53/1 to 94/5. Out of these five dismissals, Arjun claimed three wickets, including the wicket of Samit, who departed at nine.

Lochan Gowda brought some stability to Karnataka's innings and added 93 runs on board for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper batter Kruthik Sharma. KSCA XI made 276 runs in response.

In the third innings, Goa was 45/2 with Manthan Khutkar (18) and Ishaan Gadekar (3) out in the middle.

For those unversed, both Sachin and Dravid have been the pillars of Team India in the 1990s and early 2000s era. Rahul Dravid retired from international cricket in 2012, whereas Sachin decided to quit the next year. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Speeding Lamborghini crashes on Mumbai’s Coastal Road; video shared by Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania goes viral, watch
Video of speeding Lamborghini crashing on Mumbai’s Coastal Road goes viral
Donald Trump launches gold card sales amid US H-1B visa restrictions: What do his gold, platinum, and corporate cards offer?
Donald Trump launches gold card sales amid US H-1B visa restrictions: What do hi
Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October? Here's what we know so far
Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October?
'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI president, explains how decision was made
'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI prez
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty roars as a fierce warrior in a folklore-packed saga
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty roars as a fierce warrior in a folklore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE