Sachin Tendulkar vs Rahul Dravid: Here's what happened when sons of legends faced off

In a recent domestic game, Sachin Tendulkar's son, who is more bowling-centric than his father, scalped the wicket of Rahul Dravid's son. Interestingly, Sachin also dismissed Rahul in a domestic game 22 years ago.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, is represented the Goa Cricket Association in a K Thimmapaiah Memorial Tournament match on Tuesday, wherein he dismissed Rahul Dravid's son, Samit. The history repeated itself in today's game after 22 long years, as back in September 2003 during the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy in Bengaluru, Sachin claimed Rahul's wicket, and now the same has been done by their next generation.

Goa Cricket Association won the Toss and elected to bat first at the Platinum Oval stadium. The team were bundled out for 338 runs, including a stellar 113-run knock from Lalit Yadav. Batting at number 9, Arjun Tendulkar made 9 runs.

In reply, KSCA XI came out to bat and had a decent start until the first fifty runs. The team collapsed from a solid position of 53/1 to 94/5. Out of these five dismissals, Arjun claimed three wickets, including the wicket of Samit, who departed at nine.

Lochan Gowda brought some stability to Karnataka's innings and added 93 runs on board for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper batter Kruthik Sharma. KSCA XI made 276 runs in response.

In the third innings, Goa was 45/2 with Manthan Khutkar (18) and Ishaan Gadekar (3) out in the middle.

For those unversed, both Sachin and Dravid have been the pillars of Team India in the 1990s and early 2000s era. Rahul Dravid retired from international cricket in 2012, whereas Sachin decided to quit the next year.