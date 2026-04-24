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Sachin Tendulkar turns 53: Unbeaten records of the ‘Master Blaster’ that still stand tall`

Even after retiring in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar's several cricketing records remain intact, with no other cricketer coming close to surpassing them in the near future. Take a look at them.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 10:42 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar turns 53: Unbeaten records of the ‘Master Blaster’ that still stand tall`
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today.
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Sachin Tendulkar, who is dubbed as 'Master Blaster', 'Little Master', and 'God of Cricket', turned 53 on Friday, April 24, 2026. With 24 years of a remarkable international career, Sachin still remains one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport. He retired in 2013, and even 13 years after his retirement, several of his records remain untouched, which is a testament to his greatness and dominance in cricket. On the occasion of his special day, let us take a look at some of these great records, which are still held by Sachin, with no cricketer looking to break them in the near future.

Unbeaten records of Sachin Tendulkar

Most runs in international cricket

 

With 34,357, Sachin still has the most runs in all formats of the game.

 

Only player with 100 international tons

 

With 100 centuries (51 Tests + 49 ODIs), Sachin remains the only player ever to hit hundreds.

 

Most runs in Tests and ODIs

 

Sachin has 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, both all-time records and the highest tallies in both formats.

 

Most Tests played

 

Sachin is the first and only player to have played 200 Test games.

 

Most runs in ICC Cricket World Cups

 

In ODI World Cups, Sachin holds the record of most runs, 2,278.

 

Most Player of the Match awards

 

Sachin has won a total of 76 Player of the Match awards in international cricket.

 

Highest ODI partnership

 

Sachin and Sourav Ganguly's partnership has recorded 8,227 runs in total, which is still the highest in the game.

 

Most runs in single ODI World Cup edition

 

In the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, Sachin scored 673 runs in 11 matches and was even named the Player of the Tournament.

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