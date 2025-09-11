Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence

Chhattisgarh: 10 naxals, including CC member Manoj, killed in encounter in Gariaband district

Nepal: KP Sharma Oli blames India for his ouster, rakes up border dispute, Ram birth place, says...

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 released at police.rajasthan.gov.in; get direct link HERE

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal ends talks for Haier India stake; here's why

Meet actor, who sang in trains, his father beat him with chappals, Karan Johar rejected him, now set to enter Rs 1200 crore cinematic universe

Pakistan cricket great opens up on divorce with Indian actress, Bollywood debut, daughter’s shift to Mumbai

How One Man's Childhood Struggles Led to a 15-Year Movement for Tribal Education and Water Security

Ahead of The Ba***ds of Bollywood release, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan makes singing debut with Diljit Dosanjh in...

Panic, chaos, screams: Chilling video captures moment Charlie Kirk was shot, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence

Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence

Chhattisgarh: 10 naxals, including CC member Manoj, killed in encounter in Gariaband district

Chhattisgarh: 10 naxals, including CC member Manoj, killed in encounter

Nepal: KP Sharma Oli blames India for his ouster, rakes up border dispute, Ram birth place, says...

Nepal: KP Sharma Oli blames India for his ouster, rakes up border dispute, says

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence

The clarification comes ahead of the BCCI AGM scheduled for September 28, where elections for several posts, including the BCCI president and IPL chairman, will be held. The president’s post has been vacant since the previous president stepped down earlier in September after reaching the age limit.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 07:27 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Recently, Indian cricket has been buzzing with an intriguing rumor: is legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar about to become the next President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)? This speculation intensified with the approaching BCCI Annual General Meeting, where elections for important positions, including the prestigious president’s role, are set to take place. Both fans and insiders were eager to find out if the iconic Master Blaster, who has been synonymous with Indian cricket for years, would be taking on this important administrative role.

However, amid mounting anticipation, Sachin Tendulkar has finally broken his silence and definitively put an end to the swirling conjecture.

An official statement issued by Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sports Management Private Ltd dispelled any rumors of his consideration or nomination for the BCCI president post. “It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” the statement read. It added emphatically, “We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations.”

The vacancy for the BCCI President’s position emerged after the tenure of Roger Binny came to an end earlier this year once he crossed the age limit of 70, as per BCCI’s constitution stipulations that no office-bearer may continue beyond that age. Currently, vice-president Rajeev Shukla is serving as the acting president, holding the fort until elections at the AGM.

The trend of famous ex-players moving into key administrative positions within the BCCI started with Sourav Ganguly's term in 2019, and was succeeded by Binny, who was part of India's iconic 1983 World Cup-winning team. This set a precedent that sparked speculation about Tendulkar potentially being the favored candidate for the upcoming presidency. A recent article from Dainik Jagran also suggested that a legendary Indian cricketer is being considered for the role, which many took as a hint towards Tendulkar.

As the cricketing world awaits the outcome of the BCCI elections, Tendulkar’s firm denial serves as a clear message reducing speculation. The Master Blaster, while celebrated for his impeccable cricketing achievements and records, has chosen to stay off the administrative battlefield—at least for now. Fans will have to wait and watch how the leadership of Indian cricket unfolds in the coming weeks.

Also read| Pakistan cricket great opens up on divorce with Indian actress, Bollywood debut, daughter’s shift to Mumbai

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's FIRST REACTION out after ally Charlie kirk shot dead at Utah University event, says, 'No one understood...'
Donald Trump's FIRST REACTION out after ally Charlie kirk shot dead, says...
Nepal Finance Minister chased through street, kicked amid Gen-Z protests in country; Watch video
WATCH: Nepal Finance Minister chased through street, kicked amid protests
How One Man's Childhood Struggles Led to a 15-Year Movement for Tribal Education and Water Security
From Childhood Struggle to Tribal Movement
iPhone 15 to iPhone 16 Pro: Top Apple products discontinued in 2025 after iPhone 17 launch
iPhone 15 to iPhone 16 Pro: Top Apple products discontinued in 2025 after iPhone
Meet 16-year-old boy who went viral for his Hitler-style 'Jai Nepal' speech, now becomes voice of Gen Z protests in Nepal
Meet 16-year-old boy who went viral for his Hitler-style 'Jai Nepal' speech, now
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE