Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence

The clarification comes ahead of the BCCI AGM scheduled for September 28, where elections for several posts, including the BCCI president and IPL chairman, will be held. The president’s post has been vacant since the previous president stepped down earlier in September after reaching the age limit.

Recently, Indian cricket has been buzzing with an intriguing rumor: is legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar about to become the next President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)? This speculation intensified with the approaching BCCI Annual General Meeting, where elections for important positions, including the prestigious president’s role, are set to take place. Both fans and insiders were eager to find out if the iconic Master Blaster, who has been synonymous with Indian cricket for years, would be taking on this important administrative role.

However, amid mounting anticipation, Sachin Tendulkar has finally broken his silence and definitively put an end to the swirling conjecture.

An official statement issued by Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sports Management Private Ltd dispelled any rumors of his consideration or nomination for the BCCI president post. “It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” the statement read. It added emphatically, “We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations.”

The vacancy for the BCCI President’s position emerged after the tenure of Roger Binny came to an end earlier this year once he crossed the age limit of 70, as per BCCI’s constitution stipulations that no office-bearer may continue beyond that age. Currently, vice-president Rajeev Shukla is serving as the acting president, holding the fort until elections at the AGM.

The trend of famous ex-players moving into key administrative positions within the BCCI started with Sourav Ganguly's term in 2019, and was succeeded by Binny, who was part of India's iconic 1983 World Cup-winning team. This set a precedent that sparked speculation about Tendulkar potentially being the favored candidate for the upcoming presidency. A recent article from Dainik Jagran also suggested that a legendary Indian cricketer is being considered for the role, which many took as a hint towards Tendulkar.

As the cricketing world awaits the outcome of the BCCI elections, Tendulkar’s firm denial serves as a clear message reducing speculation. The Master Blaster, while celebrated for his impeccable cricketing achievements and records, has chosen to stay off the administrative battlefield—at least for now. Fans will have to wait and watch how the leadership of Indian cricket unfolds in the coming weeks.

