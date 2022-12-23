Search icon
Sachin Tendulkar steps out for dinner with Sara, wife Anjali, gets papped; watch viral video

Sachin Tendulkar recently stepped out for dinner with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali, and the family was papped outside a plush hotel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a social media darling already. Every time she steps out or posts something on her Instagram, fans go gaga behind her. Currently pursuing her masters in medicine from UCLA, Sara jetted back to India to celebrate Christmas with her family. 

The Tendulkars stepped out for dinner in Mumbai recently, with the Master Blaster being accompanied by her wife for the dinner date. Arjun Tendulkar is currently away playing in the Ranji Trophy, thus he missed out on the family outing. 

The trio were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai, and as they waited for their car outside the venue, it gave the paparazzi a chance to click pictures of the Tendulkar family. They happily posed for pictures together. 

A video of their outing is also going viral on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sara opted for a simple look, keeping it casual in a green-hued printed top, with baggy sleeves, which she paired with black jeggings, and matching slippers. 

Sachin himself wore a yellow casual shirt, along with dark-green trousers and black shoes. 

For the unversed, Sara recently started her own business of customised planners for the year 2023. She took to her Instagram and gave the fans a glimpse of her routine, and how using the planner fans could also do the same. 

