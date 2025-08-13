Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, she is...

The engagement was a private affair, attended by close friends and family from both sides, reports suggest.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, India Today reported. The engagement was a private affair, attended by close friends and family from both sides. The Ghai family is well known in the hospitality and food sectors, owning the InterContinental hotel and the ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

Arjun is currently 25 years old and plays for the IPL team Mumbai Indians. He is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who represents Goa in domestic cricket. He began his domestic career with Mumbai in the 2020/21 season, making his debut in a T20 match against Haryana.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya comes from one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families and is known for keeping a low public profile. Saaniya is the founder of Mr Paws, a premium pet salon, spa, and store in Mumbai. She is a London School of Economics graduate. She completed her studies in business management at the prestigious institute. After completing her studies, she saw an opportunity in the growing pet industry in India.

Having three pet dogs of her own, she realised the need for premium pet care services in Mumbai and eventually launched Mr Paws. She is now certified as a Veterinary Technician from Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS), having completed her ABC programme. Her entrepreneurial streak matches Arjun’s sporting ambition, making them quite the power couple in the making.

