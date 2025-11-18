Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar bids farewell to Mumbai Indians in emotional post, sister Sara Tendulkar says...

As Arjun Tendulkar bid adieu to the Mumbai Indians, his first-ever IPL team, he took to his Instagram account to post an emotional farewell note for his team. Taking to Instagram, Arjun Tendulkar broke his silence and thanked MI for the memories, also expressing his excitement in joining LSG.

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, was officially traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI). While the five-time IPL champions were required to part ways with Arjun Tendulkar, they have secured the services of leg-spinner Mayank Markande in a trade with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

As Arjun Tendulkar bid adieu to the Mumbai Indians, his first-ever IPL team, he took to his Instagram account to post an emotional farewell note for his team. Taking to Instagram, Arjun Tendulkar broke his silence and thanked MI for the memories, also expressing his excitement in joining LSG. "@mumbaiindians, thank you for the memories. It’s been an honour wearing the badge and being part of the team. Can’t wait to join @lucknowsupergiants, see you soon," he wrote.

Arjun Tendulkar's post garnered emotional responses from his fans; however, one particular reaction went viral instantly, and that was from his sister, Sara Tendulkar. Taking to the comment section, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter wrote, "Love uuuu," along with a blue heart and evil eye emoji.

For the unversed, the Mumbai Indians first picked Arjun Tendulkar in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh, but he did not feature in any match that season. MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games. Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, and Arjun appeared in only one match that season.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench.

