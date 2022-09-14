Search icon
Sachin Tendulkar shares video to clean bat grip, gets schooled by netizens for wasting water

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a video to clean the grip of a bat, but the move backfired as fans criticised him instead.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is in the spotlight once again as he is successfully leading the India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2022. The legendary opener has been entertaining fans for generations and continues to do so till date, whether through his on-field exploits or his social media activities. 

Ahead of India's second match in RSWS 2022 against West Indies, Sachin took to social media and shared with his fans his 'special method for cleaning bat grip'. 

The 'God of cricket' was enjoying some music while he was shooting the tutorial and he also mentioned some of his favourite legendary singers who he listens to regularly. That being said, Tendulkar was criticised for his latest post as he left the water tap running while cleaning his bat's grip. 

Many fans pointed out the same to the Master Blaster. 

Check how fans reacted to Sachin Tendulkar's latest video:

Tendulkar led the India Legends to a 61-run win in their first fixture of the second season of Road Safety World Series on Sunday. In their second match, the Indian team will faceoff against Brian Lara's West Indies side. 

Both Sachin and Brian are known to be the best of buddies and it will be interesting to see their camaraderie on the field. 

