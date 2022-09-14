Sachin Tendulkar shares video to clean bat grip, gets schooled by netizens for wasting water

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is in the spotlight once again as he is successfully leading the India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2022. The legendary opener has been entertaining fans for generations and continues to do so till date, whether through his on-field exploits or his social media activities.

Ahead of India's second match in RSWS 2022 against West Indies, Sachin took to social media and shared with his fans his 'special method for cleaning bat grip'.

The 'God of cricket' was enjoying some music while he was shooting the tutorial and he also mentioned some of his favourite legendary singers who he listens to regularly. That being said, Tendulkar was criticised for his latest post as he left the water tap running while cleaning his bat's grip.

READ| 'Even Pakistani players..': Fans furious as Sachin Tendulkar tweets for Queen Elizabeth but not Virat Kohli

Bats & music a combo for a lifetime!#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/mVP83WNB3M — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 13, 2022

Many fans pointed out the same to the Master Blaster.

Check how fans reacted to Sachin Tendulkar's latest video:

Turn off the tap During explanation don't waste the water #savewater #savelife September 13, 2022

Why is tap kept running continuously, Sir?? Sorry but water is getting wasted unnecessarily — RahulGandhi V 3.0 (@JhingoorKRK) September 13, 2022

Don’t waste water unnecessarily sir..jitna kam ho utna pani bahao… — Sarvesh Sharma (@thatsarvesh) September 13, 2022

God please save water save life — Mufaddal Vohra (@Shounak_72_) September 13, 2022

Why wasting so much water ? — Mandar Tanavade (@MandarTanavade) September 13, 2022

READ| RSWS 2022, IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Legends vs West Indies Legends

Tendulkar led the India Legends to a 61-run win in their first fixture of the second season of Road Safety World Series on Sunday. In their second match, the Indian team will faceoff against Brian Lara's West Indies side.

Both Sachin and Brian are known to be the best of buddies and it will be interesting to see their camaraderie on the field.