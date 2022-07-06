Sachin Tendulkar shares unseen picture with Ranveer Singh on his birthday - Check now!

Sachin Tendulkar on Ranveer Singh

Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday wish for Ranveer has been grabbing a lot of attention as the legendary cricketer has shared an unseen throwback pic with the Dil Dhadakne Do actor.

Sachin Tendulkar found a sweet way to wish Ranveer Singh on his 37th birthday. The cricket legend shared an unseen old picture with him from when Ranveer was a teen. The actor's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani was also part of the photo.

Sachin captioned the image, “Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead. Found this picture of ours... Any guesses when this was clicked?”

The cricketer's fans were happy to see Sachin post such a rare picture. “Can't recognize him at all,” wrote one. Others wished Ranveer Singh on his birthday in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is celebrating his birthday in the US with his wife, Deepika Padukone. Several videos and pictures of them dancing at singer Shankar Mahadevan's concert went viral on the internet. Also, they attended Konkani Sammelan, where Deepika was invited as the chief guest.