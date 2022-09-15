Sachin Tendulkar shares million dollar image, asks fans to guess 'how many runs and wickets' in one pic

Sachin Tendulkar shares million dollar image with fellow legends

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is back in the spotlight with the return of Road Safety World Series season 2. On Thursday, Sachin took to Instagram and shared a million-dollar image which featured plenty of legends travelling in a plane from all across the globe.

He shared two photos, with cricketers from all the eight teams that are participating in the Road Safety World Series 2022. One picture among those was a selfie clicked by the Master Blaster himself.

In the photos, Australian legends Shane Watson, and Brett Lee can be seen along with the rest of their Australian players. Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is also visible in the photo, sitting beside Sachin, whereas a couple of rows behind Stuart Binny can also be seen.

From the looks of it, the players were all travelling to Indore from Kanpur, the next venue for the upcoming matches. After Indore, the players will all travel to Dehradun, followed by the final couple of league games, and the semifinals and final, which will be played in Raipur.

Coming back to the picture shared by the 'God of Cricket', he even had a witty caption wherein Sachin asked his fans a quirky question to guess how many runs and wickets were there in that frame.

Considering the numerous legends present in the flight, good luck to anyone who would even attempt to calculate what Sachin had asked.

"Can you tell me the number of international runs and wickets in these pictures?" wrote Sachin in the caption of his million-dollar upload, along with the emojis of a plane, a cricket bat and a camera.

Tendulkar is leading the India Legend team in the Road Safety series and after a 61-run win over South Africa in their first match, Sachin's side was due to play West Indies however the match was abandoned due to a wet outfield.