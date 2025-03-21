In the clip, Tendulkar can be seen meeting Gates on a tennis court, but the philanthropist was taken aback when he noticed how Tendulkar was holding the racquet.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and their unique sporting exchange has taken the internet by storm. Tendulkar introduced Gates to a new game he called “crennis” – a mix of cricket and tennis. The fun moment, captured in a video shared by the Indian icon, has gone viral, leaving netizens amused.

In the clip, Tendulkar can be seen meeting Gates on a tennis court, but the philanthropist was taken aback when he noticed how Tendulkar was holding the racquet. “I thought we were playing tennis?” Gates remarked. To this, Tendulkar humorously responded, “I said crennis.” The duo then enjoyed their lighthearted session, blending elements of both sports.

The video ended on a delicious note, with the two relishing Mumbai’s favourite street food, vada pav. Sharing the moment on X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar wrote, “Sport teaches us teamwork, life demands the same. Crennis was fun, but the real action is brewing with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation & Gates Foundation.”

The viral video has delighted fans, with many praising the camaraderie between the two global icons. The fun yet meaningful collaboration hints at possible future initiatives between Tendulkar’s foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, both known for their philanthropic efforts.

From cricket to ‘crennis’, Tendulkar continues to surprise fans with his innovative spirit, and this unexpected sporting moment with Gates has only added to his ever-growing legacy.

Also read: 'Not just here to make up numbers': Salman Ali Agha takes cheeky dig at Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan after record chase vs New Zealand