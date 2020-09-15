Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable video of his 'new friend' who wants more Vada Pav - WATCH

Former Team India cricketer and a legend of the game, Sachin Tendulkar, welcomed a "new visitor" into his Mumbai house, who first paid a surprise visit last week while Sachin was cooking up his delicious Vada Pavs. Tendulkar took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 15) to share a video of the special visitor who, according to the former batsman, looked "keen" to have some more Vada Pavs. The ''new friend'' in the conversation here is not a human but a cut! Yes!

In the above-mentioned video, the cat can be seen expressing affection towards Sachin while it kept circling him.

"My new friend is back! Looks like he's missing the Vada Pav from the last visit," Sachin Tendulkar captioned his video on IG.

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak happened, Sachin has been confined to his Mumbai house. During that time, Tendulkar also made some generous donations and took part in various other campaigns to help all the unfortunate people who are going through tough times in the country due to the global pandemic.

The 47-year-old is also very passionate about cooking and often treats his family and friends to the delicious dishes cooked up by him.