Sara Tendulkar spotted with friends at restaurant, pics go VIRAL

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's elder daughter Sara Tendulkar often grabs headlines for her public appearances and social media photos. On Thursday, Sara's photos went viral, yet again, as she visited a Japanese restaurant in Mumbai named Izumi, with a friend. Sara was spotted by the paparazzi while exiting the eatery, donning casual outfits.

In the photos, Sara could be seen wearing a bodycon white top and dark purple leggings. Sara's photos often go viral on social media and, she too, keeps her followers and fans updated about her personal life through her Instagram account. Sara has more than 1.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Check out the viral photos here.

Meanwhile, Sara is also often in the news for her rumoured relationship with Team India and Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill. Neither Sara nor the cricketer has said anything about these reports, but rumour mills are always ripe with their likely connection.

Both Shubman and Sara follow each other on Instagram as well and while Shubman follows Sara's family on the social media platform, Sara also follows Shubman's sister Shahneel Gill and Simran Sidhu on the photo-sharing app.

This sign is sure to add more fuel to the fire concerning the relationship status of both Sara and Shubman.

As for Sara and Shubman, even though the rumoured couple has not commented on their relationship so far, they do leave a comment or like each other's social media posts often which instantly go viral as and when fans notice it.

(Photos via Viral Bhayani)