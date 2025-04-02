Legendry cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the league of entrepreneurs who have bought franchises in the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL). With this move she took her first step in the business world by buying its Mumbai team.

What is GEPL?

The Global e-Cricket Premier League was launched just last year, in 2024, with its season 1. GEPL 2025 will be the online cricket gaming league’s second season. It has a prize pool of Rs 3.05 crore, for which top talent competes for ultimate glory in the gaming battlefield. According to its website, GEPL is the world’s largest franchise-based cricket esports and entertainment league. The league runs over 15 weeks, ensuring complete action and thrill where teams face off in intense offline matches, with the grand finals being a spectacular event taking place at a prestigious venue.

The grand finals’ spectacle is indeed grand as it features stellar music performances by top artists with world-class production standards. The league has 8 teams- New York Apes, London Rhinos, Kolkata Hawks, Dubai Vipers, Delhi Sharks, Mumbai Grizzlies, Sydney Panthers, and Chennai Wolves. The second season will be newer with the launch of new team formats and high competition.

Why is GEPL so popular?

GEPL’s popularity comes from its game, Real Cricket, which has more than 300 million downloads. It is a realistic gameplay with real strategies which makes the play intense packing a wholesome entertainment for players. It has been only a year since its launch and registrations have gone up from 200,000 to 910,000, making it one of the most popular leagues with immense growth and increasing interests. As the league represents cricket which a popular sport in India, players have been increasingly taking interest.

Sara becomes part of GEPL

The league seeks to revolutionize e-sports and cement its position as a major player in the competitive gaming industry. CEO and founder of JetSynthesys, Rajan Navani, expressed excitement over having Sara Tendulkar on board. He said, “Sara is a true representation of the new gen Z creator and influencer ecosystem in India. Her deep-rooted interest in sports and esports, coupled with her immense popularity, makes her an ideal partner in our mission to take esports to the masses.”

Sara zamaana, e-cricket ka deewana!

Make way for the newest addition to our owner’s club, as Sara Tendulkar takes charge of the Mumbai franchise!#GEPLSeason2 | #eCricketKaMahayudh | #RealCricket24 | #SaraTendulkar | #TeamMumbai pic.twitter.com/ndYrsO8pPw — Global e-Cricket Premier League (@gepl_official) April 2, 2025

It was natural for Sara to buy a cricket team as she comes from a cricket family, her father being a legendry cricket player himself. Also, as she was born and raised in Mumbai, the place has a special connection in her heart. Seeming excited about the sport and the new avenues she has explored with it she says, “Exploring its potential in e-sports is thrilling. Owning the Mumbai franchise in GEPL is a dream come true, merging my passion for the game with my love for the city.”