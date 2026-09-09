Sachin Tendulkar's 75-innings wait: How September 9, 1994 changed his ODI numbers forever

On September 9, 1994, Sachin Tendulkar finally ended his long wait for an ODI century. The milestone against Australia transformed his numbers and marked a defining moment in his legendary career. Here's how his record changed after that breakthrough innings.

Back on September 9, 1994, Sachin Tendulkar finally broke through a stubborn barrier that had stood in his way for nearly five years. Facing Australia at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, the 21-year-old hit 110 runs off 130 balls, cracking eight fours and two sixes. His effort carried India to 246/8, and then the bowlers dismissed Australia for 215. The Aussie attack featured Glenn McGrath, Craig McDermott, and Shane Warne. McDermott eventually bowled Tendulkar out with a yorker. India walked away with a 31-run victory, and this innings became the first of Sachin’s legendary 49 ODI hundreds.

What stands out when you look back is how long that first century took. By the time he walked into Colombo, Tendulkar had played 78 ODIs. Across his first 75 innings, he scored 2,126 runs, averaging 32.70 with a strike rate of 78.28. He had crossed fifty 17 times, but not one of those innings turned into a hundred.

A Leap in Performance

When you set aside his maiden century and compare his stats before and after that day, the difference is striking. Before the breakthrough, he had 2,126 runs in 75 innings at an average of 32.70. After Colombo, he added another 16,190 runs in 376 innings, with his average jumping to 46.93.

That’s a 43.5 percent boost in his batting average. Each time he walked out, his runs per innings went from 28.35 to 43.06 — a rise of nearly 52 percent. So, post-Colombo, Tendulkar wasn’t just piling up runs because he stuck around for another 18 years. Every time he batted, he was simply better.

Now, it’d be naive to say that just getting the first hundred caused the transformation — age, experience, and skill all played their part. But, you can’t ignore the clean statistical shift after September 9. From that day, Tendulkar was playing at a whole new level.

Batting Faster and Stronger

Usually, when a batter’s average goes up, you see their scoring rate dip. Not for Tendulkar. Before his first hundred, his strike rate was 78.28. After, it jumped to about 87.41 — a lift of nearly 12 percent in speed, alongside that massive average boost. What mattered most was the combination: he lasted longer at the crease, scored more, and did it faster.

For an ODI batter, that’s a real transformation. It wasn’t just about stacking up numbers — his batting became more consistent and more aggressive.

Big Scores More Often

Before September 9, Tendulkar notched up 17 fifty-plus scores in 75 innings. That’s once every 4.41 innings, or in just under 23 percent of his chances. After his maiden hundred, he racked up 127 fifty-plus scores in 376 innings — 79 fifties and 48 hundreds. That’s one big score every 2.96 innings, or almost 34 percent.

So, the odds of Sachin making a substantial score shot up by almost 49 percent. Before, it was less than one in four innings; after, it was nearly one in three. The real kicker is in converting fifties to hundreds. He went from zero hundreds in his first 17 fifty-plus scores, to converting 48 out of his next 127 fifty-plus scores — that’s a rate of nearly 38 percent.

In plain terms, before Colombo, Tendulkar often got close to a hundred but couldn’t finish. After, more than one in three big scores turned into centuries.

From None in 75 to One Every Eight

The cleanest measure is Sachin’s century rate. He played 75 ODI innings without a single hundred. Then, after his breakthrough, he scored 48 hundreds in 376 innings — that’s a century every 7.83 innings.

And it wasn’t an immediate switch. After scoring 110, his next three innings were ducks. Careers rarely follow tidy graphs. Still, within 49 days, he had his second ODI hundred — 115 against New Zealand at Vadodara — and just two weeks later, he scored 105 against West Indies in Jaipur. After waiting nearly five years for the first century, Sachin rattled off three in little over two months.

Looking Back: Colombo’s Lasting Impact

That September 9 hundred didn’t just fill a glaring gap in Tendulkar’s record. The numbers show its real impact. Before, his average stood at 32.70, his strike rate at 78.28, and he produced a fifty-plus score every 4.4 innings. After, those markers became 46.93, 87.41, and a fifty-plus score every three innings.

His first hundred didn’t make Sachin Tendulkar the legend he’s remembered as and it’d be too simplistic to claim it did. But it’s a clear line drawn through his career. Before Colombo, he was an impressive young talent still chasing his first ODI ton. After—his stats began to mirror the unstoppable ODI giant we all remember.

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