Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Five interesting facts about the ‘God of Cricket’ (Photos: Mumbai Indians, Sachin Tendulkar))

Sachin Tendulkar is of the most celebrated cricketers of his time. The master blaster is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday. On his special day, fans worldwide are sending their best wishes to the legend. Known as 'God of cricket', he has scored over 34,000 runs in international cricket and holds the record for 100 international centuries.

He has also been recognized with numerous awards and accolades, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Today, we will tell you five interesting facts about the master.

Sachin met his wife Anjali for the first time at the Mumbai Airport in 1990. He was 17 years old back then. Sachin got married at the age of 22. His father, Ramesh Tendulkar, named him after the famous music director Sachin Dev Burman. Sachin’s first car was a Maruti-800. He scored a duck in his ODI debut, which was against Pakistan. He made his home international debut against Sri Lanka in 1990.

Moreover, the master blaster retired from all forms of cricket in November 2013 after playing his 200th Test match. He played 664 international cricket matches in total, scoring 34,357 runs. Recently, his son, Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI). Sachin has been associated with the franchise since 2008.

READ | Watch: Virat Kohli gives flying kiss to Anushka Sharma during RCB vs RR IPL match, video goes viral