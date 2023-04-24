Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Five interesting facts about the ‘God of Cricket’

Sachin Tendulkar is of the most celebrated cricketers of his time. The master blaster is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday. On his special day, fans worldwide are sending their best wishes to the legend. Known as 'God of cricket', he has scored over 34,000 runs in international cricket and holds the record for 100 international centuries.
He has also been recognized with numerous awards and accolades, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Today, we will tell you five interesting facts about the master.
Moreover, the master blaster retired from all forms of cricket in November 2013 after playing his 200th Test match. He played 664 international cricket matches in total, scoring 34,357 runs. Recently, his son, Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI). Sachin has been associated with the franchise since 2008.
