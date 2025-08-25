Sachin Tendulkar reveals one rule he wants to be changed in cricket

Sachin Tendulkar recently revealed about one rule in cricket which he would like to scrap from the game. He even explained the logic behind why he wants it to be changed.

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, who is one of the greatest cricketers of all time, has recently put out his views on one rule in cricket which he would like to change. He also explained the logic behind why he would want to scrap it in the cricketing world. Yes, you read it right! The God of Cricket wants the DRS Rule on the Umpire's call, which was introduced in 2009. DRS, also known as the Decision Review System, has been one of the most talked about rules in the game as it is based completely on technology.

Why Sachin wants to scrap DRS Rule?

In a session of Ask Me Anything on Reddit, Sachin said, ''I would change the DRS rule on the Umpire's call. Players have chosen to go upstairs because they were unhappy with the on-field umpire's call.

Hence, there should be no option to go back to that call. Just like how players have bad patches, umpires, too, have bad patches. Technology, even when inaccurate, will be consistently inaccurate.''

Interestingly, Sachin in his career span of over two decades has been dismissed via LBW, which were some of the most controversial dismissals by the on-field umpires like Steve Bucknor and David Shepherd.

What is DRS Rule?

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), DRS is a technology-assisted process where players can request a third umpire review of certain on-field decisions, including dismissals like caught or leg before wicket (LBW).

The Rule includes a 15-second time limit for reviews and a set number of unsuccessful reviews per innings. After reviewing the appeal, the third umpire communicates his final verdict to the on-field umpire, who then declares it on the camera.