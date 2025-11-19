FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Sachin Tendulkar reveals 'constant companion' that fueled India's 2011 ODI World Cup glory

Sachin Tendulkar has revealed the “constant companion” that helped him maintain faith during his long wait for World Cup glory, ultimately inspiring India’s historic 2011 triumph. Opening up about his journey, the legend shared how this unwavering source of belief kept him motivated.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 10:05 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar reveals 'constant companion' that fueled India's 2011 ODI World Cup glory
Sachin Tendulkar was the pivotal figure in India’s triumphant 2011 World Cup journey on home soil, a moment etched in the memories of every Indian who witnessed it. In his final tournament, the Master broke his long-standing drought by lifting the trophy at his home ground, finishing as India’s top run-scorer in a lineup filled with stars.

However, Tendulkar acknowledges that faith and ‘inner strength’ played a significant role in securing that trophy, along with the unwavering support of millions of fans on the road to the final. During his speech at the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, Tendulkar shared how the spiritual leader’s book served as a ‘constant companion’ and instilled in him the belief that India was destined for victory on home turf.

"I remember in 2011, after having played multiple World Cups, I knew that that was going to be my last World Cup,” reflected Tendulkar while speaking at the centenary event.

“We were having a camp in Bengaluru and I received a phone call saying that Baba has sent you his book. It brought a smile to my face,” continued Tendulkar. “I knew that this World Cup was going to be a special one for us. It gave me that confidence, that inner strength... That book became my constant companion.”

Tendulkar achieved two centuries and amassed 482 runs during the tournament, as India secured victories throughout the group stages before defeating Australia and Pakistan on their way to the finals. Nevertheless, it was the final match against Sri Lanka that holds a cherished spot in the hearts of Indians, with MS Dhoni’s six to conclude the game being one of the most iconic moments in Indian history.

“We all know what happened after that in 2011 when India played against Sri Lanka in Mumbai and ended up lifting that trophy. The entire nation was celebrating. It was the golden moment of my cricketing life,” said Tendulkar, who would receive a lap of honour on the shoulders of India’s young stars around the ground in his home city of Mumbai.

Tendulkar expressed his gratitude, acknowledging that the support of the entire nation, along with the motivation from the team’s mentors and spiritual figures like Sai Baba, played a crucial role in their success.

“I don't think I've experienced anything like that in my career where the entire nation got together and they were celebrating. That was only possible because of the blessings of our well-wishers and our gurus and above all, Baba's blessings,” concluded Tendulkar.

