Sachin Tendulkar receives 'priceless' gift from mother on his 47th birthday

Former Team India batter Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 47 on Friday (April 24), started his special day with of his mother's blessing and termed the experience as 'priceless'.

Rajni Tendulkar, Sachin's mother, gifted his son a lord Ganesha's idol.

Sachin took to Twitter and wrote: "Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother"

"Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless."

HERE IS THE POST:

Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless. pic.twitter.com/3hybOR2w4d — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2020

Born on April 24, 1973, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar's effect on the game of cricket especially in India is huge.

Called the 'God of cricket', he changed the face of the game and young generations looked up to him as a role model.

From making many records to receiving the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India’s highest sporting honour - Tendulkar holds a special place. Not just that, in 1999 and 2008, Tendulkar received the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards.

He was also part of the Indian team which won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, which was his sixth world cup appearance.