Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Rohit Sharma breaks his World Cup record ahead of IND-PAK clash

Rohit Sharma scored 131 against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Indian captain Rohit Sharma led his team to a resounding victory in New Delhi, securing India's second consecutive win at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023. The experienced opener displayed his mastery with a remarkable century, propelling India to an eight-wicket triumph over Afghanistan in match No.9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rohit's century marked his 31st in ODI matches, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup record.

This remarkable feat was Rohit's seventh century in the ODI World Cup, solidifying his position as one of the tournament's greatest batsmen. Prior to Rohit's dominant performance, Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah showcased his skills by claiming four wickets, preventing Hashmatullah Shahidi and his teammates from achieving a competitive total. Bumrah's exceptional figures of 4 for 39 were his personal best in the ODI World Cup.

Batting legend Tendulkar took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise both Bumrah and Rohit for their outstanding contributions to the ODI World Cup. Their exceptional efforts have undoubtedly played a crucial role in India's success in the tournament.

“Two fine performances by Bumrah and Rohit, who were well supported by the bowling and batting units respectively. The 2 games have seen different players contributing and that sets things up nicely for the 14th of October. Look forward!," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar, the renowned cricketer who secured the World Cup title in 2011, achieved an impressive feat by scoring six centuries in 44 innings during the ICC event. However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma managed to surpass Tendulkar's record by registering his seventh century in just his 19th innings. This remarkable achievement not only broke Tendulkar's record but also eclipsed Chris Gayle's record of smashing 556 sixes, making Rohit the player with the highest number of sixes in international cricket.

Furthermore, Rohit Sharma has also established himself as one of the top performers in One Day International (ODI) cricket. With his exceptional skills, he has secured the third-most centuries in this format, placing him just behind the legendary Virat Kohli, who has 47 centuries, and the iconic Tendulkar, who holds the record with 49 centuries.

India, the two-time champions, are set to clash with Pakistan, the victorious team of the 1992 World Cup, in their upcoming match at the ODI World Cup.

