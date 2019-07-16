Sachin Tendulkar picks Jonny Bairstow over Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his World Cup all-star XI

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has selceted 5 Indians players in his ICC Cricket World Cup all-star XI but preferred to go with England's Jonny Bairstow over India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the team's wicketkeeper.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain and World Cup 2019 top scorer Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya are all part of the team selected by Sachin.

While Rohit was the tournament's highest run-scoere with 648 runs, which included 5 tons, Ravindra Jadeja made the starting XI despite playing in just 2 matches in England.

Sachin also named the Balck Caps captain Kane Williamson, who was announced as the player of the tournament. Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is also in the playing XI, who had picked up 11 wickets and scored over 600 runs during this year's tournamnet.

England's touch bairer in the World Cup final Ben Stokes, was the other all-rounder in the squad apart from Hardik Pandya.

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc, who picked up 27 wickets and led the charts during this year's tournament, with England's Jofra Archer and India's Jasprit Bumrah fomulate the bowling attack.

Despite not even being the first choice keeper for England, Jonny Bairstow still made it into Sachin's XI as the stumper-batsman ahead of the more experienced MS Dhoni.

Sachin named his XI while doing commentary for the official broadcasters.

Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup XI:

Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer.