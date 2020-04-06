Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli - Hanuma Vihari names his choice

Since being self-quarantined, sports stars are making sure to keep themselves busy and interact with fans as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak.

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari, in a recent Q&A he had on Twitter, he was asked a varied range of questions from who is his favourite captains are and who is his favourite ODI opener among other topics.

Answering one such question, the young batsman said Sachin Tendulkar is his favourite cricketer of all time.

When asked about who is the best captain, Vihari, who has become an important member of India’s Test squad named Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

MSD and virat — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) April 5, 2020

He also picked Rohit Sharma as the best opener in the world right now, as far as One Day Internationals are concerned.

Vihari, so far, has scored 552 runs in nine matches at an average of 36.80 in Test matches and this includes a century against West Indies.

The young batsman had earlier credited the atmosphere in the dressing room for this recent run of scores. He had also spoken about the influence of Virat Kohli on his game and on the entire team.

“He (Kohli) sets an example - on the field and off the field, with the work ethic he has. He is an inspiration in the dressing room, especially for youngsters. We look at him like an idol and someone who we can follow,” Vihari told ESPNCricinfo.