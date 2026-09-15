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Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing ODI record finally falls, Zimbabwe star makes history

Sachin Tendulkar’s remarkable ODI record has finally fallen, with Zimbabwe veteran Brendan Taylor surpassing the Indian legend. Know more about the milestone.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 10:08 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing ODI record finally falls, Zimbabwe star makes history
Brendan Taylor breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing ODI record. (Pic Credits: Instagram/bt_cricket)
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Sachin Tendulkar, despite being retired from international cricket in 2013, still has a plethora of records to his name. However, one of his long-standing records has finally been broken by Zimbabwean star Brendan Taylor, who scripted history during the match against Australia in Harare on Tuesday. Zimbabwe is currently hosting Australia for a 3-match ODI series at home.

Taylor has now become the player with the longest career in men's ODI cricket, a journey which began in 2004 and has now stretched beyond Tendulkar's record career span. Believe it! Taylor's ODI career has now spanned 22 years and 148 days, surpassing Tendulkar's 22 years and 91 days.

Now, Tendulkar stands in the number two position in the list, followed by Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya, whose career spanned 21 years and 184 days. However, Tendulkar still holds some of the biggest ODI records, such as the most runs record in the format with 18,426 runs and the most appearances with 463 matches.

Taylor’s retirement and comeback

Brendan Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket in 2021. However, after four months, he made a shocking revelation about meeting a man who had allegedly approached him about match-fixing. But he maintained that he never agreed to fix a game.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brendan Taylor (@bt_cricket)

Despite approaching the ICC to report it, the apex governing body in cricket banned him for three and a half years for breaches of its Anti-Corruption Code. After completing the ban, he came out of retirement in 2025. Brendan Taylor is expected to represent Zimbabwe in the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

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