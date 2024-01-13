Sachin Tendulkar inspired by Jammu & Kashmir Para cricketer Amir, expresses his desire for personalized jersey

The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar became a fan of the 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer, Amir Hussain Lone, who hails from Waghama village in Bijbehara.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has become an admirer of 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain Lone from Waghama village in Bijbehara. Tendulkar expressed his wish to meet Amir and acquire a jersey with his name on it. Amir, currently the captain of Jammu & Kashmir's Para cricket team, had an accident at the age of 8, resulting in the loss of both his arms. Despite this, he has been playing professional cricket since 2013, serving as an inspiration to many.

Sachin Tendulkar, after watching a video of Amir, was deeply moved and expressed his desire to meet him in the future, commending him for inspiring millions with his love and dedication to the game. Tendulkar shared his sentiments on X, saying, 'And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport.'

Amir Hussain Lone, speaking to ANI, reflected on his life post-accident, mentioning the lack of government support. He emphasized his independence, stating, 'After the accident, I didn't lose hope and worked hard. I can do everything by myself and I am not dependent on anyone. No one helped me after my accident. Not even the government supported me but my family was always there for me.'

The 34-year-old cricketer, known for playing with his legs for bowling and using his shoulder and neck for batting, has played nationally and internationally, receiving applause everywhere he goes. Amir expressed gratitude for God's strength that allows him to play cricket and highlighted that he receives praise for his game skills and techniques.

He stated, 'I have been applauded for my game everywhere and I think it is because of God that my hard work paid off because bowling from the legs is really difficult but I have learned all the skills and techniques. I do every task on my own and I am not dependent on anyone except God.'

Amir Hussain Lone revealed that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are his and his team's favorite players, expressing the hope to meet them soon if God wishes.