Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised, days after testing COVID-19 positive

Sachin Tendulkar in his congratulatory message for the 10th anniversary of 2011 WC win informed all that he has been hospitalised.


Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure , File Photo

Updated: Apr 2, 2021, 11:38 AM IST

As India celebrated the 10th anniversary of the historic 2011 World Cup victory, core member of the winning team Sachin Tendulkar in his congratulatory message informed all that he has been hospitalised.

The legendary cricketer had tested positive for coronavirus and informed fans that he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. He said he hopes to be back home with his family soon. 

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup," Tendulkar tweeted. 

Tendulkar had told all on March 27 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after showing mild symptoms. He had said that he was in-home quarantine and his family members had tested negative.

Tendulkar's hometown Mumbai has been witnessing a second wave of novel coronavirus infections. As of April 1, Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak. The city's overall caseload tally stands at 4.23 lakh.