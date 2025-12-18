Sachin Tendulkar had his 2011 World Cup, can Virat Kohli get 2027? Team India asked to recreate MS Dhoni-led magic

Sachin Tendulkar’s long wait ended with India’s iconic 2011 World Cup win under MS Dhoni. Now, ahead of the 2027 World Cup, Team India has received an emotional appeal to recreate that magic for Virat Kohli and give the modern great a defining legacy moment.

Even though Virat Kohli has stepped away from Test cricket and plays less frequently than before, his passion for the game remains as fierce as ever. Years ago, he clinched the World Cup on his first try, yet the following decade was riddled with disappointments. It wasn't until 2024 that Kohli broke the curse, but the elusive 50-over World Cup trophy still awaits him and his partner in crime, Rohit Sharma.

“Look at Virat Kohli’s performance across Tests, ODIs and T20Is over the last decade. The way the Indian team played together and won the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar, given Virat Kohli's significant contribution not only to Indian but also to world cricket, this Indian team should do the same for him at the 2027 World Cup,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal shared with veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar during a discussion on his YouTube channel.

Who could forget that unforgettable night on April 2, 2011, when tears flowed freely as MS Dhoni’s squad triumphed in the World Cup after a 28-year wait? In what was the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s sixth and final World Cup, a young Kohli was among those who hoisted the Master Blaster on their shoulders, later expressing these memorable words: "He’s shouldered the nation’s hopes for 21 years; it was time we carried him."

As the 2027 World Cup approaches, Kohli will be nearing 40 and will have completed 18 years on the international stage. If he maintains the form he showcased during the home ODI series against South Africa—where he amassed over 300 runs in just three matches—nothing can hold him back.

Dhumal also noted that Rohit is on a similar path, demonstrating the courage to adapt his game later in his career. While many cricketers begin contemplating life after cricket, Rohit has been busy evolving his skills.

“Even Rohit Sharma. It took him time to become an integral part of the Test team, but once he took over captaincy, the kind of performance he has given has been phenomenal. And as far as white-ball cricket goes, he’s been a rockstar. I feel as long as they want to play and play the way they are right not, no question should be asked about their future," added Dhumal.

Virat and Rohit hung up their T20I boots after India clinched the T20 World Cup in 2024. Then, in May of this year, just ahead of the England tour, Rohit and Kohli declared their retirement from Test cricket too, following disappointing displays both at home and during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Fans can look forward to seeing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, as well as in the ODI series against New Zealand next year.

