Sachin Tendulkar fulfills 15-year-old promise to teammate whose selfless act helped him debut for India

Sachin Tendulkar has fulfilled a 15-year-old promise to a former teammate whose selfless act—batting through severe pain to support him—helped clear the path for his India debut. The gesture highlights a touching, little-known chapter from Sachin’s early career.

Sachin Tendulkar’s illustrious journey as an Indian cricketer spanned an impressive 25 years, but before he stepped onto the field, several key figures were pivotal in shaping the young prodigy into the Master Blaster of Indian cricket. Professor Ramesh Tendulkar played a crucial role in providing Tendulkar with an exceptional upbringing, while his coach Ramakant Achrekar refined his raw talent into a polished gem. Additionally, the influence of legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Viv Richards was monumental, as was the inspiration drawn from Kapil Dev’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad, which ignited the passion in a 10-year-old Sachin living in Bandra, Mumbai, to aspire to represent India.

The legend of Tendulkar is such that even 12 years after his retirement from competitive cricket, stories continue to emerge. At a recent event in Mumbai, Tendulkar reminisced about a moment when, had it not been for the selfless act of a teammate, his entry into the Indian team might have been delayed.

Tendulkar made his debut for India in November 1989, and while he had accomplished everything a young player could dream of in wearing the India colors, one final audition awaited him. While representing the ‘Rest of India’ in the Irani Cup, Sachin was batting at 85 when the ninth wicket fell. The next batsman was vice-captain Gursharan Singh, who was unable to bat due to a fractured finger from the first innings, but after some encouragement from the late Raj Singh Dungarpur, he took to the crease.

“That was my trial match for the Indian team. Gursharan wasn’t supposed to bat, but he listened to Raj Singh and came out to bat, and eventually helped me get my 100. And I got selected to play for India after that. Later, Gursharan also became a part of the Indian cricket team. I thanked him profusely there, because it was a big thing for him to come out with his broken hand. His intent, his attitude mattered the most to me. That touched my heart,” Tendulkar reminisced during an Ageas Federal Life Insurance event on Tuesday.

This innings ultimately opened the door for Tendulkar’s first call-up to the Indian team a few months later. Even as he ascended to legendary status in the sport, Gursharan’s act of kindness remained etched in his memory. Years later, when the opportunity arose for Tendulkar to return the favor, he did so in spectacular fashion in 2005.

“In those days, there were benefit matches for retired cricketers. So I told him in New Zealand, ‘Gushi, someday or the other, you will retire. You can’t play for a lifetime. But the day you retire and you get a benefit match, I promise I will come and play.’ And I’m glad that I was able to play his match…” added Sachin.

“I told him, ‘Gushi, I had promised you in New Zealand (in 1990) that I will play in your benefit match, and 15 years later, now that you have decided to host the benefit match, I will definitely come and play. That’s my promise,” the former India captain said with a smile, adding: “These memories still stay with me. And today, I can proudly say, whatever I promised, I fulfilled…”.

Also read| Who will be IPL 2026's biggest buy? AI says THIS star is likely to break the auction ceiling