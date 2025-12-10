FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Elon Musk signals push for Starlink’s entry in India, says looking forward to...

Watch: Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance after wedding call-off, shares emotional hug with Harmanpreet Kaur

Meet fearless ‘Lady Singham’ IPS officer who stood up to Vijay's party TVK's second rally, has personal connection with Salman’s case

Dhurandhar: Akshay Kumar 'blown away' after watching Ranveer Singh film, gives shoutout to Aditya Dhar, says 'we need...'

Sachin Tendulkar fulfills 15-year-old promise to teammate whose selfless act helped him debut for India

Another earthquake hit Japan's Hokkaido region days after 7.6 magnitude tremors, tsunami warning

WATCH: Amit Shah loses cool at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says, 'I will decide...'

Who will be IPL 2026's biggest buy? AI says THIS star is likely to break the auction ceiling

Meet actress, whose father served in Indian Army and was killed in Uri attack, she gave Rs 800 crore blockbuster, is now...

Who is DSP Kalpana Verma, Chhattisgarh officer accused by businessman of ‘love trap’ and extracting Rs 2 crore?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance after wedding call-off, shares emotional hug with Harmanpreet Kaur

Watch: Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance after wedding call-off

Meet fearless ‘Lady Singham’ IPS officer who stood up to Vijay's party TVK's second rally, has personal connection with Salman’s case

Meet fearless ‘Lady Singham’ IPS officer who stood up to Vijay's party TVK's sec

Dhurandhar: Akshay Kumar 'blown away' after watching Ranveer Singh film, gives shoutout to Aditya Dhar, says 'we need...'

Dhurandhar: Akshay Kumar 'blown away' after watching Ranveer Singh film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator

Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i

Dhurandhar: Can Akshaye Khanna-starrer beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh film has already earned Rs...

Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Sachin Tendulkar fulfills 15-year-old promise to teammate whose selfless act helped him debut for India

Sachin Tendulkar has fulfilled a 15-year-old promise to a former teammate whose selfless act—batting through severe pain to support him—helped clear the path for his India debut. The gesture highlights a touching, little-known chapter from Sachin’s early career.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 09:44 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar fulfills 15-year-old promise to teammate whose selfless act helped him debut for India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sachin Tendulkar’s illustrious journey as an Indian cricketer spanned an impressive 25 years, but before he stepped onto the field, several key figures were pivotal in shaping the young prodigy into the Master Blaster of Indian cricket. Professor Ramesh Tendulkar played a crucial role in providing Tendulkar with an exceptional upbringing, while his coach Ramakant Achrekar refined his raw talent into a polished gem. Additionally, the influence of legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Viv Richards was monumental, as was the inspiration drawn from Kapil Dev’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad, which ignited the passion in a 10-year-old Sachin living in Bandra, Mumbai, to aspire to represent India.

The legend of Tendulkar is such that even 12 years after his retirement from competitive cricket, stories continue to emerge. At a recent event in Mumbai, Tendulkar reminisced about a moment when, had it not been for the selfless act of a teammate, his entry into the Indian team might have been delayed.

Tendulkar made his debut for India in November 1989, and while he had accomplished everything a young player could dream of in wearing the India colors, one final audition awaited him. While representing the ‘Rest of India’ in the Irani Cup, Sachin was batting at 85 when the ninth wicket fell. The next batsman was vice-captain Gursharan Singh, who was unable to bat due to a fractured finger from the first innings, but after some encouragement from the late Raj Singh Dungarpur, he took to the crease.

“That was my trial match for the Indian team. Gursharan wasn’t supposed to bat, but he listened to Raj Singh and came out to bat, and eventually helped me get my 100. And I got selected to play for India after that. Later, Gursharan also became a part of the Indian cricket team. I thanked him profusely there, because it was a big thing for him to come out with his broken hand. His intent, his attitude mattered the most to me. That touched my heart,” Tendulkar reminisced during an Ageas Federal Life Insurance event on Tuesday.

This innings ultimately opened the door for Tendulkar’s first call-up to the Indian team a few months later. Even as he ascended to legendary status in the sport, Gursharan’s act of kindness remained etched in his memory. Years later, when the opportunity arose for Tendulkar to return the favor, he did so in spectacular fashion in 2005.

“In those days, there were benefit matches for retired cricketers. So I told him in New Zealand, ‘Gushi, someday or the other, you will retire. You can’t play for a lifetime. But the day you retire and you get a benefit match, I promise I will come and play.’ And I’m glad that I was able to play his match…” added Sachin.

“I told him, ‘Gushi, I had promised you in New Zealand (in 1990) that I will play in your benefit match, and 15 years later, now that you have decided to host the benefit match, I will definitely come and play. That’s my promise,” the former India captain said with a smile, adding: “These memories still stay with me. And today, I can proudly say, whatever I promised, I fulfilled…”.

Also read| Who will be IPL 2026's biggest buy? AI says THIS star is likely to break the auction ceiling

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance after wedding call-off, shares emotional hug with Harmanpreet Kaur
Watch: Smriti Mandhana makes first public appearance after wedding call-off
Meet fearless ‘Lady Singham’ IPS officer who stood up to Vijay's party TVK's second rally, has personal connection with Salman’s case
Meet fearless ‘Lady Singham’ IPS officer who stood up to Vijay's party TVK's sec
Dhurandhar: Akshay Kumar 'blown away' after watching Ranveer Singh film, gives shoutout to Aditya Dhar, says 'we need...'
Dhurandhar: Akshay Kumar 'blown away' after watching Ranveer Singh film
Sachin Tendulkar fulfills 15-year-old promise to teammate whose selfless act helped him debut for India
Sachin Tendulkar fulfills 15-year-old promise to teammate whose selfless act
WATCH: Amit Shah loses cool at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says, 'I will decide...'
WATCH: Amit Shah loses cool at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says, 'I will decide..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i
Dhurandhar: Can Akshaye Khanna-starrer beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh film has already earned Rs...
Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was
What is Yule Log cake? Know its history, significance and step-by-step Christmas recipe for this festive season
Yule log cake: Know its history, festive significance and step-by-step recipe
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, kn
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement