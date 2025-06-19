The Pataudi trophy has been replaced by the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy in honour of former Indian star batter and former England pacer James Anderson.

Sachin Tendulkar, former Team India star batter, has finally broken his silence on the Pataudi trophy row. Tendulkar said he reached out to the family of late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi as soon as he got to know that the India-England Test series trophy was being renamed and tried to ensure that the former captain's association with the marquee showdown remained intact.

"I know that the Pataudi Trophy was retired a few months ago by BCCI and ECB. But when I got to know about the trophy being named after me and (James) Anderson, my first phone call was to the Pataudi family," the Mumbai maestro recalled in an interview to PTI.

What is the Pataudi trophy row?

The Pataudi trophy has been replaced by the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy in honour of former Indian star batter and former England pacer James Anderson. The decision to retire the Pataudi trophy was jointly taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board and the BCCI. Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was an Indian cricketer and a former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Tendukar on Tiger Pataudi

"Tiger Pataudi played a huge role in inspiring many generations and that should be never forgotten. So I'm glad with this outcome," Tendulkar said. The Pataudi name will continue to be attached to the series as it has been decided to present a newly-instituted Pataudi Medal for Excellence' to the winning captain.

READ | Meet Divya Deshmukh, India's chess star, who defeated World No.1, she is from...

This was after Tendulkar had multiple discussions with former BCCI secretary and current ICC chairman Jay Shah as well as bigwigs of ECB on the issue. "I spoke to them. I told them everything. At the same time, I mentioned that to keep the Pataudi legacy alive, we will do everything possible. And then I picked up the phone and spoke to Mr Shah and ECB officials and shared a few ideas. "Because it played a huge role in inspiring many generations and that should be never forgotten," he said.

Tendulkar and Anderson

The duo are bonafide legends of the game, having played 200 and 188 Tests respectively for their countries. Tendulkar, 52, is still the owner of the highest number of Test runs.

(With inputs from PTI)