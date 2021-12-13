Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's latest photo sets internet on fire



Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara recently made her modelling debut and rumours are strong that Sara is on course to become an actor in the future. Sara recently set the internet on fire when she posed in an ad for a brand with actor Banita Sandhu.

On Sunday, Sara shared her another picture on Instagram and the photo went viral in no time. In the new photo, Sara can be seen standing on the stairs of the Taj Falaknuma Palace, a posh hotel in Hyderabad.

Sara was recently spotted watching MMA fight as well.

It is to be noted that Sara enjoys a huge fan following on social media as she has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Her brother and Sachin's youngest child Arjun Tendulkar is a cricketer. He plays for Mumbai Indians.