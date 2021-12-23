Sara Tendulkar grooves to AP Dhillon's 'Brown Munde' - WATCH viral video

The video shows Sara and Alaviaa dancing their heart out to the famous Punjabi song 'Brown Munde'.

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's elder daughter Sara Tendulkar is often in the news for her public appearances and social media photos. Recently, Sara's video went viral, yet again, as she was spotted having a gala time at the Canadian-Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's concert at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

Sara was accompanied by none other than actor Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi. The video shows Sara and Alaviaa dancing their heart out to the famous Punjabi song 'Brown Munde'.

Notably, Sara is having a gala time in Goa as of now. She had also posted a photo of herself on Tuesday in which she can be seen smiling at the camera with roses in her hand.

Sara captioned the post saying, "Hello Goa."

Sara's photos often go viral on social media and, she too, keeps her followers and fans updated about her personal life through her Instagram account. Sara has more than 1.6 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Sara's photos also grabbed headlines recently as she was spotted with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle at the Mumbai Airport.

Sara and Zanai are gym buddies and were spotted while leaving for Hyderabad to attend the Matrix Fight Night hosted by none other than Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff.

Meanwhile, Sara is also often in the news for her rumoured relationship with Team India and Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill. Neither Sara nor the cricketer has said anything about these reports, but rumour mills are always ripe with their likely connection.