Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara cheers for her father during India Legends' semifinal match, see pics

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara cheers for her father

Sachin Tendulkar is considered the 'God of cricket' and even though he may not have any shortage of fans, Tendulkar was cheered was one of his most beloved fans, his own daughter Sara Tendulkar as her father played during the India Legend's semifinal match in the Road Safety World Series 2022 against Australia Legends.

Even though Sara is currently in London, and the time difference between the two countries, she decided to cheer for her father who captained the India Legends side to the final of RSWS 2022.

The daughter of Sachin took to Instagram and shared a story of herself watching the match on tv as her father was out on the pitch. She also put up a small caption which in reality justified the feeling of every Indian fan.

Sara wrote, "Been a while," in her Instagram story as Sachin was batting in the first semifinal.

The legendary opener failed to leave an impact on the match as he was dismissed after scoring just 10 runs while chasing a total of 172 runs.

Talking about the match, it was scheduled for Wednesday, however, the match had to be postponed midway through Australia Legends' innings as rain forced the play to a halt.

Shane Watson's side scored 171/5 in their respective 20 overs, with Ben Dunk top scoring for the visitors with a 46-run knock. They managed to score 136/5 in 17 overs on Wednesday, before resuming the innings on Thursday afternoon.

In reply, India Legends chased down the required total with four balls to spare, as Naman Ojha's unbeaten 90-run inning, combined with Irfan Pathan's explosive 37-run unbeaten knock in 12 balls helped Sachin's side win the contest by five wickets and qualify for the final of RSWS 2022.